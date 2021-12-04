An Italian man tried to get his Covid 19 vaccine certificate without actually getting the jab

He tried to use a fake arm to fool healthcare workers but his silicone arm did not fool anyone and the 50-year-old man was reported to the police

The Italian government has stepped up its vaccine programme and has made it mandatory to get vaccinated to access certain venues

ROME - An Italian man wanted to get his vaccine passport so he could travel and was prepared to go to outrageous lengths to do so. He tried to use a fake arm to fool health care workers into giving him a Covid 19 vaccine.

Despite his efforts to make the arm look as realistic as possible, the man did not fool anyone and he was reported to the local police in Biella, Italy.

The Italian government has dramatically stepped up its Covid 19 vaccine programme. Photo credit: Michaela Handrek-Rehle/Bloomberg

The Guardian reported that When the nurse lifted his sleeve she did not notice anything immediately but when she touched the arm and took a closer look she saw through the 50-year-old man's trick.

Albert Cirio, head of the local government said that despite the ridiculous nature of the incident it could have had serious repercussions. He said that man's actions had jeopardised all the sacrifices the community had made in the fight against Covid 19 according to EWN.

The Italian government is stepping up its vaccine programme with a "super green pass" for those who have recently had Covid 19 or had their vaccination.

The pass allows people to access restaurants, museums, cinemas, theatres and sporting events.

Source: Briefly.co.za