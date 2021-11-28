The discovery of the new Omicron variant of Covid 19 and the massive jump in infections does not bode well

The government has been warned that another lockdown would not be well received by the public

The recent local government elections have been slammed for flouting Covid 19 disaster regulations

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

JOHANNESBURG - After the local government elections, which saw thousands of people contravening the Covid 19 disaster regulations, South Africans are wary of another lockdown.

If the government goes ahead with plans for further restrictions they risk a strong public backlash.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has been warned against implementing another lockdown. Photo credit: GCIS/Flickr

Source: UGC

Business for SA chair Martin Kingston has warned President Cyril Ramaphosa not to implement any measures that could further harm the economy.

He said the best way to fight Covid 19 at this stage was to increase the rate of vaccinations and restrict access to venues according to Times LIVE.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Pastor Chris Mathebula of Hope Restoration Ministries said that they would not accept any restrictions on gatherings, particularly after the massive crowds that attended elections campaigns.

The new Omicron variant of Covid 19 has raised the risk of the government losing control of the infection.

The recent explosion of Covid 19 cases has been accompanied by a slump in the rate that vaccines are being administered.

The National Command Council convened on Saturday to discuss the current situation and measures going forward according to Bloomberg.

Punished for doing the right thing: Health department condemns sudden travel ban

Earlier, Briefly News reported that the Department of Health has reacted with anger to the sudden decision by a number of governments to ban flights from South Africa.

South Africa has been placed back on the red list after the new Covid 19 variant was detected.

Health Minister Dr Joe Phaahla lamented the fact that South Africa did the right thing by being completely transparent with the discovery of the variant.

He said that the sudden decision had created a great deal of panic and uncertainty according to New24.

Phaahla was asked if South Africa would retaliate to the decision. He replied that the South African government has not used retaliation in the past.

Covid 19: 61 South Africans land in Netherlands test positive for virus

In similar news, the Dutch health authorities have confirmed that 61 South Africans who arrived in Amsterdam on two separate flights have tested positive for Covid 19.

This comes after the European Union announced a flight ban on South Africa and five other African countries.

Tests were being carried out to determine if the infected passengers are carrying the new Covid 19 variant B.1.1.529.

Source: Briefly.co.za