Dr Aaron Motsoaledi Contracts Covid 19, Forced to Self Isolate

Dr Aaron Motsoaledi has contracted Covid 19 and has had to self isolate until he recovers

This comes as the world reacts to the discovery of a concerning new variant of Covid 19

The Omicron variant is a highly mutated version of Covid 19 that could be resistant to current Covid 19 vaccines

JOHANNESBURG - Dr Aaron Motsoaledi has tested positive for Covid 19 and has gone into self-isolation.

It is not clear if he has contracted the new variant Omicron variant of Covid 19. His diagnosis comes as the world rushes to investigate the new highly mutated variant.

Dr Aaron Motsoaledi has gone into self-isolation after contracting Covid 19.

Source: UGC

Scientists are worried that this new version of the virus could evade the immune system and render vaccines less effective.

Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele has stated the Motsoaledi is in good health and wished him a speedy recovery.

The National Coronavirus Command Council will convene on Saturday to decide a way forward after the rate of infection exploded in South Africa.

Covid 19: Interprovincial travel ban on the cards ahead of festive season

Earlier, Briefly News reported that Health Minister Dr Joe Phaahla has said that an interprovincial travel ban ahead of the festive season has not been ruled out.

The number of new Covid 19 infections has exploded in South Africa after the identification of the new variant B.1.1.529 now named Omicron.

Over 2 800 new cases were reported on Friday with over 2 000 cases in Gauteng alone.

The new variant is spreading like wildfire across South Africa which has prompted discussion around imposing a travel ban to try and curb the spread of the virus.

Punished for doing the right thing: Health department condemns sudden travel ban

In similar news, the Department of Health has reacted with anger to the sudden decision by a number of governments to ban flights from South Africa.

South Africa has been placed back on the red list after the new Covid 19 variant was detected.

Health Minister Dr Joe Phaahla lamented the fact that South Africa did the right thing by being completely transparent with the discovery of the variant.

He said that the sudden decision had created a great deal of panic and uncertainty according to New24.

Phaahla was asked if South Africa would retaliate to the decision. He replied that the South African government has not used retaliation in the past.

