Covid 19: Interprovincial travel ban on the cards ahead of festive season

JOHANNESBURG - Health Minister Dr Joe Phaahla has said that an interprovincial travel ban ahead of the festive season has not been ruled out.

The number of new Covid 19 infections has exploded in South Africa after the identification of the new variant B.1.1.529 now named Omicron.

Dr Joe Phaahla has not ruled out a potential interprovincial travel ban. Photo credit: GCIS/Flickr

Over 2 800 new cases were reported on Friday with over 2 000 cases in Gauteng alone.

The new variant is spreading like wildfire across South Africa which has prompted discussion around imposing a travel ban to try and curb the spread of the virus.

With Christmas around the corner and the recent news of the flight bans that were imposed, it is shaping up to be another miserable festive season.

