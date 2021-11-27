Covid 19: 61 South Africans Land in Netherlands Test Positive for Virus

61 South African travellers to the Netherlands have tested positive for Covid 19 after a travel ban was implemented

The flight was already en route to Amsterdam and the passengers were kept waiting for hours on the runway while tests were carried out

Europe is experiencing a surge in Covid 19 cases and the new Covid 19 variant B.1.1.529 is believed to be responsible

AMSTERDAM - The Dutch health authorities have confirmed that 61 South Africans who arrived in Amsterdam on two separate flights have tested positive for Covid 19.

This comes after the European Union announced a flight ban on South Africa and five other African countries.

61 South Africans have tested positive for Covid 19 after arriving in Amsterdam on two separate KLM flights. Photo credit: @KLMSouthernAfrica

Source: Facebook

Tests are being carried out to determine if the infected passengers are carrying the new Covid 19 variant B.1.1.529.

Kept waiting for hours

The two KLM flights were kept waiting for hours on the runway while tests were carried out. The Dutch Health Minister Health Minister Hugo de Jonge said that the two flights were already en route when the flight ban came into place.

He said that the passengers would have to be tested and quarantined if necessary on arrival according to News24.

New variant causes concern

The global community is extremely anxious about this new variant and governments are concerned that the variant could pose a threat to the world due to its large number of mutations.

Scientists believe that it might be more resistant to the current Covid 19 vaccines and highly infectious.

Reuters has reported that the new variant had already been detected in Europ and countries are experiencing a surge in Covid 19 cases.

