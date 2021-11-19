Austria has made the decision to force unvaccinated citizens to get the Covid19 jab starting in February 2022

The Western European country will be the first country to take such a drastic step to curb the rise infections

South Africans have shared their thoughts on the new policy and have highlighted that shouldn't be a problem in Africa because of the rights afforded to them

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

AUSTRIA - Austria is the first country in Western Europe that will reimplement a full lockdown to help curb the spread of Covid19. In addition to a full lockdown, the Austria government has made the decision to make Covid19 vaccinations are a requirement.

The country has seen a sharp increase in Covid19 infections as well as hospitalisation in recent days, with hospitals fast filling up.

Austria will implement a policy that will make vaccination against Covid19 compulsory. Image: Mlungisi Mbele

Source: Getty Images

According to Reuters, although two-thirds of the Austrian population have already received their jab, a lot of people have been quite hesitant to get their Covid19 shot and the hesitancy is reportedly urged by the Freedom Party, a far-right political organisation.

Since Monday, Austria placed unvaccinated people into mandatory full lockdown, however that has not helped curb the increase in infections and prompted a full lockdown nationwide.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Compulsory vaccination will only be initiated from February 2022, according to Politico.

South Africans react to Austria's new policy

South Africans seem glad that Austria's new policy will not become a reality. Briefly News posted the news of Austria's plan to implement compulsory vaccinations and here's what they had to say:

Urbanity Mpho said:

"I'd rather choose death over the vaccine. I'm not vaccinated. And I'm ready to lose everything I have."

Honourable Mabena II said:

"This side we have rights."

Zondo Soweto said:

"Once "he says fellow South Africans" just know it's on."

Luvo Dlamini said:

"I am Sure even Our South African Ministers are not yet Fully Vaccinated."

James Harry Lunguja said:

"This is Africa, not Europe but because we are under fools who are our leaders they will copy and paste that's why South Africa is in America now."

Bhelekazi Khuboni said:

"South Africa has no direction, they can copy anything from any country....always expect the unexpected..."

Covid19: Get vaccinated to prevent deadly 4th wave, experts are in agreement

Briefly News previously reported that South Africa is predicted to experience the fourth wave of Covid-19 in either December or January. Experts believe that the more people receive the vaccine, the less severe the next wave will be, due to higher immunity levels in South Africa.

"I think we've had a fairly substantial resurgence.... there's a fair degree of immunity that is present within South Africa. The Delta variant is certainly in circulation at the moment, there's no evidence that there's any other competing variant at this particular time," said the NICD's Adrian Puren.

According to eNCA, when predicting the severity of the next Covid-19 wave, analysts look at the number of hospital admissions and the Covid-related death figures.

The fourth wave should be the mildest one South Africa has experienced thus far, due to higher herd immunity and the vaccine roll-out, Times Live reports.

Source: Briefly.co.za