The fourth wave of Covid-19 is expected to be less severe than the previous three due to higher levels of herd immunity

Experts agree that if South Africans adhere to Covid-19 protocols and go for vaccinations, then the wave will be less severe

South Africa is feeling the effects of more than 600 days in lockdown with Covid-19 fatigue settling in

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa is predicted to experience the fourth wave of Covid-19 in either December or January. Experts believe that the more people receive the vaccine, the less severe the next wave will be, due to higher immunity levels in South Africa.

"I think we've had a fairly substantial resurgence.... there's a fair degree of immunity that is present within South Africa. The Delta variant is certainly in circulation at the moment, there's no evidence that there's any other competing variant at this particular time," said the NICD's Adrian Puren.

The 4th Covid-19 wave will be less severe if people get vaccinated. Image: Sharon Seretlo/Gallo Images via Getty Images.

What we know about the fourth wave

According to eNCA, when predicting the severity of the next Covid-19 wave, analysts look at the number of hospital admissions and the Covid-related death figures.

The fourth wave should be the mildest one South Africa has experienced thus far, due to higher herd immunity and the vaccine roll-out, Times Live reports.

In a press statement sent to Briefly News by NICD spokesperson, Sinenhlanhla Jimoh, the institute argues that South Africans are experiencing fatigue in adhering to Covid-19 protocols, such as social distancing and wearing face masks, which could worsen the effects of the fourth wave due to apathy.

Reactions to 4th wave predictions

Over half of new infections recorded in Gauteng

Earlier this week, Briefly News reported that Gauteng is the worst-hit province with 148 new infections reported over the past day. This amounts to 54% of all new infections.

The Western Cape is the next hardest-hit with only 31 cases, followed closely behind by KwaZulu-Natal with 27.

Since the first reported case of Covid 19, South Africa has reported almost three million infections. Total deaths due to the virus have been recorded at 89 504.

