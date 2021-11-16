Covid 19: Over Half of New Infections Recorded in Gauteng

Gauteng has shot ahead of other provinces as new cases continue to be reported in the province

The latest figures show that the province has reported over half of all new infections

Since the first case had been reported in South Africa almost three million people have been infected and 89 504 fatalities have been recorded

GAUTENG - Gauteng is the worst-hit province with 148 new infections reported over the past day. This amounts to 54% of all new infections.

The Western Cape is the next hardest hit with only 31 cases, followed closely behind by KwaZulu-Natal with 27.

Gauteng has raced ahead of other provinces as Covid 19 sweeps across the country. Photo credit: Dwayne Senior/Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

Since the first reported case of Covid 19, South Africa has reported almost three million infections.

Total deaths due to the virus have been recorded at 89 504 according to TimesLIVE.

Fully vaccinated South Africans can skip quarantine when travelling to Turkey

Earlier, Briefly News reported that the Turkish Consulate General in Cape Town has released a statement saying that fully vaccinated South Africans will not have to go through a quarantine period when they travel to the Republic of Turkey. This new protocol is in effect as of today.

However, people travelling to Turkey must produce a negative PCR test result that is no older than 72 hours. The new protocol also extends to travellers who have been in South Africa for 14 days before going to Turkey.

According to Business Insider, only vaccines are approved by the World Health Organisation (WHO), namely Johnson & Johnson and Phizer.

4th wave expected, South Africans encouraged to vaccinate ahead of holidays

Previously Briefly News reported that there has been an increased number of reports that South Africa will experience a fourth wave of COVID-19 in December. According to experts, the more South Africans get vaccinated, the milder the next wave will be.

In the six months since South Africa started its COVID-19 vaccine rollout 23.1 million people have had one dose of the vaccine and 13 million South Africans are fully vaccinated.

Joe Phaala, the South African Minister of Health, made an announcement that current projections show that if 70% of South Africans over 50 receive the vaccine before the fourth wave sets in, then this wave should not be as severe as the last.

Phaala declared that vaccines are life-saving tools that will eliminate COVID-19. He added that with the mutation of different variants people need to get vaccinated to protect themselves.

Source: Briefly.co.za