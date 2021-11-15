Austria's Chancellor has announced that from today there will be a countrywide lockdown for unvaccinated people over the age of 12

The European Union has seen a record-breaking number of Covid-19 cases recently and wants to encourage higher vaccination figures

Some people have applauded this move while others are worried that the idea will spread globally, affecting unvaccinated people in other countries

VIENNA - Alexander Schallenberg, the Chancellor of Austria, has declared that from today, unvaccinated Austrians and those who have recently recovered from Covid-19 will be subject to a countrywide lockdown.

This announcement follows a record-breaking number of Covid-19 cases recently recorded in the European Union (EU). Nearly 65% of Austrians are fully vaccinated, which is 2% below the EU average. In the past week, the continent's infection rates have broken records.

Austria's lockdown will apply to all people over 12 years of age who have not received the vaccine or have recently had Covid-19, News24 reports. The people who fall in this category will only be able to leave their registered place of residence to purchase essential items, receive medical treatment or exercise.

How the lockdown will work

Chancellor Schallenberg has urged unvaccinated Austrians to go out and get the jab. From today, a vaccination site in Vienna will be offering vaccines to children between the ages of five and 11. This is a first for the EU.

According to EWN, it will not be so easy to get out of adhering to the new lockdown as random spot checks will be conducted for 10 days, starting today.

"The situation is serious... We don't take this step with a light heart but unfortunately, it is necessary," the Chancellor said.

Reactions to Austria's lockdown

@RyanJohnson_007 said:

"This is brilliant! It's about time we do the same. The Antivaxxers must be made to suffer. They must be kept away from the vaccinated."

@DrMkhumbulo2 asked:

"Now that in Africa we copy and paste these types of regulations, aren't we gonna see this coming to Africa??"

@TonydaCruz shared:

"Spot on. No more pandering to psychosis."

@AngryAustrian76 believes:

"Yes, sick with Covid-19 and decisive actions have to be taken. Ones that actually make sense. Unlike the smoking ban and banning of open-toed shoes."

