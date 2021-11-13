Health Minister Concerned over Youth Vaccination Rate Ahead of 4th Covid 19 Wave

The vaccination rate among South Africans aged 18-34 is concerning according to Health Minister Joe Phaahla

The fourth wave of Covid 19 is predicted to arrive in South Africa in December and so far only 15 million South Africans have been vaccinated

The government is focusing on delivering vaccines to those aged over 60 due to their increased vulnerability

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

JOHANNESBURG - Health Minister Joe Phaahla has called on young South Africans to get vaccinated ahead of the 4th wave which is forecast to hit South Africa in December.

23 million jabs have been administered to 15 million South Africans and Phaahla is worried that this is not enough according to EWN.

The festive season is likely to result in a surge in infections as people congregate and celebrate together.

The health minister is concerned about the vaccine rate among the youth. Photo credit: Dwayne Senior/Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

Phaahla is particularly concerned about the risk of infection among the 18 and 34-year-old demographic.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Over 60's the focus of government

Currently, the government is focusing on vaccinating 2 million South Africans who are over the age of 60.

Health officials are hoping to identify and administer vaccines to those elderly people who have not yet received one.

Over the past day, South Africa has recorded 393 new cases of Covid 19 and 17 deaths has been reported.

Proudly South African medical invention keeps Covid19 patients alive

Earlier, Briefly News A proudly Mzansi medical invention is saving the lives of Covid-19 patients. The invention called the OxERA was created by a group of local engineers, product designers and entrepreneurs. The product has played a huge role in solving the oxygen crisis in Mzansi.

The ventilation device has eased the workload of frontline workers. It is made up of an oxygen accumulator bag, an anaesthetic mask and a PEEP valve.

The device helps the lungs stay inflated. According to GoodThingsGuy, the invention is highly efficient. The publication reports that oxygen supplies don’t run out as quickly because the valve in the device doesn’t have to be fully open, like on ventilators.

Government should have consulted SA before implementing lockdowns, says Mogoeng

In similar news, Mogoeng Mogoeng, retired chief justice, has slammed President Cyril Ramaphosa's administration's handling of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mogoeng questioned whether the South African government's decisions and policies on the lockdowns and vaccines infringed on South Africans' fundamental constitutional rights.

Source: Briefly.co.za