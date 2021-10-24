COVID 19: Wuhan Marathon Postponed Amid Surge of Corona Cases in China

The 2021 Wuhan Marathon has been postponed following concerns over a surge in coronavirus cases

Organisers abruptly cancelled the event just one week before it was scheduled to take place in the city

The race is set to be postponed for a later, more suitable date

The 2021 Wuhan Marathon, which had been set for Sunday has been postponed following a rise in coronavirus cases in many Chinese provinces.

The 2021 Wuhan Marathon has been postponed following a rise in coronavirus cases in China. Image: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Organisers of the event shared the news on Friday. The cancellation will definitely come as a disappointment to local runners who have not been able to attend the event since 2019.

They also expressed concern over the increasing number of COVID-19 cases. A statement read:

"To effectively protect the lives and health of the people, the organising committee has decided that the 2021 Wuhan Marathon [which] was originally expected to be held on October 24, 2021, will be postponed until further notice,” South China Morning Post reports.

The city was expected to host more than 26,000 participants in races including full and half marathons. It would have been the first major sporting event held in Wuhan since the coronavirus was first identified in the city.

Registered runners will retain entry for the race, which will be rearranged for a later date, and they will also have their registration fees refunded, eNCA reports.

