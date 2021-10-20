SA Has Opposing Views About UCT's Mandatory Vaccination Policy Starting in 2022

The University of Cape Town has made a decision to implement a Covid 19 vaccine requirement starting at the beginning of 2022

Students and staff members will have to present their proof of vaccination to the university in order to have access to the campus

Over 50% of staff members and students have voted in favour of the vaccine policy while South Africans on social media expressed different views about the policy

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

CAPE TOWN - Starting next year, 1 January, the University of Cape Town staff members and students will be required to be vaccinated in order to access the campus.

This decision comes after the UCT council voted to go ahead with the mandate after taking a number of considerations into account.

The University of Cape Town wants staff members and students to be vaccinated by next year. Image: Phill Magakoe / AFP

Source: Getty Images

Students and staff members will be required to present their proof of vaccination, according to News24.

The final details of the mandatory vaccination rule will be tabled by the university executive who will report back to the council in December.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

A survey conducted by the UCT's student representative council revealed that 52.1% of the participants were in favour of the Covid 19 vaccine mandate 42.2% were against and 5.7% were unsure. Participants included staff members and students.

The UCT senate voted in favour of the mandate in September with an overwhelming majority of 83%. according to SowetanLIVE.

South Africans seem to have different views about UCT's new policy

Social media users have differing views about UCT's vaccine policy. Some people think it is a violation of rights while others are applauding the university for the move.

Here's what they had to say:

@NosiphoKhulu said:

"They are asking for a shutdown the staff must just say that they don't feel like working next year..."

@mozguide said:

"Nothing dramatic here. Simply following logic, reason, research and rationality. The Council has the duty and prerogative to protect the well-being of students, staff and visitors to UCT."

@LetshaboT said:

"It's just not surprising that #CapeTown would miss out of this opportunity to SHOWCASE their ability to think the way they are currently thinking. Oppressive at EVERY MOMENT THEY GET, PERIOD!"

@shazam_za said:

"Fantastic. It's about time. I hope all other educational institutions and companies follow suit."

@NedSpoon said:

''Yah who is the council, are they the students paying the fees, students are waiting for the Gen2 fully approved vaccines, and will not be forced to take COVID A experimental vaccines with a weak efficacy, where is the Gen2?"

@bonsai56514395 said:

"Those who were staunch anti-vaxxers but got vaccinated eventually, what changed their minds?"

Covid 19: UCT's mandatory vaccine policy is being opposed

Briefly News previously reported that the University of Cape Town's plans to introduce a policy that will make getting the Covid 19 vaccine mandatory for students and staff is receiving resistance and backlash.

People have taken it upon themselves to start a petition after the UCT Senate voted in favour of introducing the policy, starting in 2022.

According to IOL, 183 people voted for the policy, making it a majority of 83% of the votes were in favour of the policy. Only 32 people voted against the policy.

Solidarity Youth is against the plans to make vaccines a requirement and has stated that they are looking into taking legal action against UCT. They have called the policy discriminatory and a violation of people's right to education.

Source: Briefly.co.za