The South African government has kicked off the second phase of the employment stimulus programme with a budget of R11 billion

According to the Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele, more than half a million people have received help from the programme so far

The programme was launched by President Cyril Ramaphosa last year to help with the unemployment crisis

JOHANNESBURG - The National Treasury has set aside R11 billion that will be used to further President Cyril Ramaphosa's employment stimulus programme.

Ramaphosa launched the programme in 2020 and in the first phase more than 500 000 people were provided with employment opportunities.

The South African government has budgeted R11 billion to create more job opportunities. Image: GCIS/Flickr

Source: UGC

According to SABC News, Ramaphosa launched the programme as a response to the Covid 19 pandemic that saw a lot of South African citizens losing their jobs.

With the success of the first phase, the South African government has launched Phase 2 of the employment stimulus programme that will see more young people being employed and gaining valuable work experience.

Minister in the presidency Mondli Gungubele stated that the government set a target to create 694 120 employment opportunities, however, in Phase 1 approximately 550 000 young people benefited from the programme and 390 000 job opportunities were created, according to SowetanLIVE.

Gungubele says the government expects the number to increase since more employment programmes are in the works of being implemented. He added that the employment stimulus programmes are not only about creating jobs but also supporting the recovery of local economies.

Gungubele noted that employment opportunities should essentially be created by the private sector, however, the stimulus programme will help keep people in the job market and make them employable.

The government says it will create more employment opportunities specifically for South Africa's unemployed youth. Here's what South Africans had to say about the implementation of Phase 2 of the employment stimulus programme:

@Siwela35206095 said:

"The 18 - 35 is leaving lots of people behind unless you saying those above 35 years don't matter and don't need jobs, hire all people don't discriminate by being Ageists."

@kganticoe_tee said:

"What are they going to do with those skills after 5 months because they are not in the education field? Could’ve been better if Education students were given 1st priority as they would be expected to have experienced after graduation! Maar that’s the ANC for you."

@ThembaMdumela said:

"All Ford focus comes only towards elections, yaa this focus is too much strategic, how can ANC focus fool people like this."

@RYANGRE99479916 said:

"Hope this includes the white SA youth as well. The white SA children working on American farms to earn a living. Even abroad they see the potential of these children. Only SA is blind to recognise this potential. So focused on self-gain. Take away BEE or BBEEE. Or play the race card."

@karlvanheerden1 said:

"Kiss another 11 Billion good bye."

@CollinsKeagan said:

"This current government had 10 years plus to fix unemployment but there hasn't been any improvement for 10 years. This current government needs to be removed. That's the only solution."

2nd Phase of teaching assistant posts now open, unemployed youth urged to apply

Briefly News previously reported that unemployed youth aged between 18 and 35 are being encouraged by the Department of Basic Education to apply for the teaching assistant posts that have recently opened up.

The new posts come after the first wave of applications that were introduced by President Cyril Ramaphosa to employ 300 000 people proved to be successful.

According to SABC News, people interested in applying for the post can have a look at the department's social media platforms for direct prompts on how to apply.

Basic Education Department's spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga says the news about hiring teach assistants has been welcomed by parents and school governing bodies who are pleased that children will be receiving more help.

Source: Briefly.co.za