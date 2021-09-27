2nd Phase of Teaching Assistant Posts Now Open, Unemployed Youth Urged to Apply

The Department of Basic Education has opened up the second phase of teaching assistant post to the unemployed youth of South Africa

The department is urging people between the ages of 18 and 35 to apply and particularly encouraging women and people with disabilities to take up the opportunity

The department says people who are successful in their applications will be trained and will gain experience

JOHANNESBURG - Unemployed youth aged between 18 and 35 are being encouraged by the Department of Basic Education to apply for the teaching assistant posts that have recently opened up.

The new posts come after the first wave of applications that were introduced by President Cyril Ramaphosa to employ 300 000 people proved to be successful.

According to SABC News, people interested in applying for the post can have a look at the department's social media platforms for direct prompts on how to apply.

Basic Education Department's spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga says the news about hiring teach assistants has been welcomed by parents and school governing bodies who are pleased that children will be receiving more help.

Mhlanga also stated that the teaching assistant posts will give teachers an opportunity to focus on teaching learners while the assistants help school kids with their homework.

According to East Coast Radio, successful applicants will be given a post for five months starting in November and ending in March 2022. They will also be trained and will be given the opportunity to gain experience for future employment opportunities.

The department is also encouraging women and people with disabilities to take the opportunity and apply. The closing date of applications is 3 October 2021.

