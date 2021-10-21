Rhodes to Pass Mandatory Covid 19 Vaccinations Based on 'Analysis of the Law'

Rhodes University is among the latest universities to institute a mandatory Covid-19 vaccination rule

No one will be allowed onto the campus grounds without proof of vaccination against Covid-19

Campus employees such as general workers will have the liberty to take paid time off to get vaccinated

Rhodes University is the latest institution of higher learning to approve a mandatory Covid-19 vaccination rule as talks of face-to-face university activities for the 2022 academic year ramp up.

In a statement on Thursday, Rhodes said the new provision will require all university staff, students, and outsiders to show proof of vaccination against Covid-19 before obtaining admission to the campus.

Rhodes University has taken the decision to enforce mandatory Covid 19 vaccinations at its campus. Image: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

“Per our analysis of the law and information from the higher education sector, Rhodes University had a responsibility to ensure that employees and students are protected,” said the statement in part.

“Council decided, after balancing the relevant [factors], decided the university had a responsibility to take reasonable steps to ensure the safety, health and wellbeing of all who access and come into contact with others within the university.”

TimesLIVE reported that the university held a special council meeting where the decision was announced this week.

Employees to be accommodated

According to a News24 report, campus employees such as general workers will be allowed to take paid time off to get vaccinated.

That is besides the requirement for digital vaccination certificates or cards needed to gain admission into the campus.

According to information gathered from external reports, sick leave will be granted to an employee or worker who exhibits side effects due to the vaccine.

The University of Cape Town (UCT) council recently tentatively approved recommendations to make Covid-19 vaccinations mandatory for campus access.

Briefly News understands the council sat over the weekend to deliberate the move after deliberating with staff and students for weeks.

SA has opposing views on UCT's mandatory vaccination policy

In related news, Briefly News recently reported that starting next year, 1 January, the University of Cape Town (UCT) staff members and students will be required to be vaccinated in order to access the campus.

This decision comes after the UCT council voted to go ahead with the mandate after taking a number of considerations into account. Students and staff members will be required to present their proof of vaccination, according to News24.

The final details of the mandatory vaccination rule will be tabled by the university executive who will report back to the council in December.

A survey conducted by the UCT's student representative council revealed that 52.1% of the participants were in favour of the Covid 19 vaccine mandate 42.2% were against and 5.7% were unsure. Participants included staff members and students.

The UCT Senate voted in favour of the mandate in September with an overwhelming majority of 83%. according to SowetanLIVE.

Source: Briefly.co.za