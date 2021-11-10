South African healthcare workers will be getting the Johnson & Johnson booster shot in preparation for the Covid-19 4th wave

The South African Medical Association (SAMA) says a 4th wave is expected to hit Mzansi in December and January because of increased travelling activity

Healthcare professionals will be getting their booster jabs at private healthcare facilities and the general public will only get their jabs at a later stage

JOHANNESBURG - Healthcare professionals will be among the first to get the Johnson & Johnson booster shot due to the expectation the Covid-19 4th wave will hit South Africa over the festive season, says the South African Medical Association (SAMA).

Healthcare workers will be getting their booster shots as part of the Sisonke trial and will only be permitted to get inoculated at private facilities.

In preparation for the Covid19 4th wave, healthcare workers will be given the J&J booster shot. Images: Phill Magakoe & Gianluigi Guercia

Source: Getty Images

Dr Angelique Coetzee, SAMA chairperson, says a 4th wave is expected in the months of December and January because a number of people will be travelling during that period, according to a report by SABC News.

Coetzee also added that there will be a number of people that will be travelling between foreign countries such as European countries.

Coetzee says the trial is not opened to the general public yet because they are still considered safe because the six month period has not yet lapsed. Only healthcare workers who received their jab as part of the Sisonke trial earlier this year will be allowed to get the booster shot.

According to EWN, the J&J booster shot is still part of the trial phase that will determine how long it will take before people will need the next shot.

Healthcare professionals will receive an SMS notifying them about when they can get registered on the Electronic Vaccination Data System (EVDS) portal.

Mzansi reacts to the J&J booster shot

Social media users are not very keen on the idea of booster shots. Here's what they had to say:

@Pablo17576077 said:

"Booster on top of the booster again kahle kahlee sizophila nama boosters mos... stop this nonsense..."

@makhubone said:

"Real witchcraft... ‍#witchcraft."

@4666da said:

"People will have to be injected more than 7 times in 5 years because this is a trial on people that are not locked in a lab"

@Nkalala said:

"Iyoo never-ending injections, welcome. You are going to be subjected to booster after every six months for the next 5 years."

@Khokane said:

"They didn't even know their so-called booster is coming though "

Source: Briefly.co.za