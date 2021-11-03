The Democratic Alliance on Wednesday held a rally in Howick Falls in celebration of their uMngeni District victory

Speaking at the event, mayor-elect Christopher Pappas warned officials at the municipality to do their jobs or leave

Pro-political patriots on social media egged the DA on, urging the party to root out corruption in all its forms

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has come out firing some strict orders following its historic triumph at the local polls to win the uMngeni District Municipality of KwaZulu-Natal.

The party on Wednesday issued a stern warning to officials there to either form a working relationship with the party or pack their bags and leave.

The DA had some stern words for municipality officials in KZN's uMngeni District. Image: @Our_DA.

Source: Twitter

TimesLIVE reported that DA provincial leader Francois Rodgers, who was addressing supporters at a victory rally, stressed that officials would be made accountable.

The district is the first to be governed by the DA in KZN following years of ambitions by the organisation to oversee the inland council, according to a News24 report.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Briefly News has learnt that mayor-elect Christopher Pappas, who is adamant about "bringing change to the district", said those who steered away from carrying out the work they are mandated to do best be gone by the time the DA comes to the office.

He said corruption in the municipality will end, and the party will fulfil all promises made to the community, adding the party's campaign had sought to foster hope in the people of the Midlands town.

Pappas, who previously served as a councillor in eThekwini, cited economic growth through the creation of jobs and fighting corruption, among others, as priorities for the DA in uMngeni.

"We are going to be assuring businesses who want to invest in this town that the doors are open. That's essentially going to be how we will be creating employment," declared Pappas.

“We promise uMngeni people unbelievable change, we are here representing everybody – from a person living in Mthulini, Karkloof and Hhaza."

On social media, it appeared many supported the DA's stance. Briefly News jumped into the comments to bring readers all the reactions.

@Rudi12924083 wrote:

"He isn't lying? There is no time for games? Good attitude to have. You are in public service so you must serve the public. If you are there not to do your job there is a big unemployment pool hungry for work."

@NxStu said:

"Viva uMngeni. Give SA the best turnaround story and rebuild Pietermaritzburg to a thriving city."

Source: Briefly.co.za