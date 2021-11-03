Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane has said that Covid 19 was to blame for the low voter turnout and not apathy

The country experienced its lowest voter turnout since the first democratic elections were held in 1994

Out of the 26 million registered voters, only 12 million mustered up the courage to make their way to polling stations

NELSON MANDELA BAY - Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane claims that voters were turned off the local elections due to worries about Covid 19.

The 2021 local government elections have experienced the lowest voter turnout since South Africa's first democratic elections in 1994.

Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane has blamed Covid 19 for the low turnout and not voter apathy. Photo credit: @warrenski/Flickr

News24 earlier reported that out of the 26 million registered voters, only 12 million made their way to the polls on Monday.

Mabuyane said that the pandemic had created challenges on the campaign trail as well as on the voting day.

The majority of the ballots had been counted for the Eastern Cape by Tuesday afternoon but it was clear that the ANC had the majority with 70% of votes in their favour according to News24.

