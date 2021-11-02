The African National Congress (ANC) admitted to losing several key wards following the local polls

The party blamed its apparent struggle to hold onto power on the low voter turnout that was recorded

By Tuesday afternoon, the ANC had already missed out on holding onto five key wards in uMgungundlovu

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

DURBAN - The perfect excuse has presented itself as the African National Congress (ANC) bemoans the low voter turnout amid the local government elections on Monday, 1 November.

The party said this is to blame for the loss of several wards in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN), among other key strongholds.

The ANC is bemoaning losing five key wards in uMgungundlovu at the local polls. Image: Ihsaan Haffejee/ Anadolu Agency.

Source: Getty Images

News24 reported that while the bulk of the votes had not been counted by Tuesday afternoon, the ANC admitted losing several wards to opposition parties and independent candidates in the province.

According to The Daily Maverick, which all but confirmed the ANC's struggle to hold onto power, the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) made gains in Endumeni and Emadlangeni, while the DA created history with an outright win of uMngeni.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

The report further outlined that with about 20 per cent of all the votes having been counted by 2 pm, the results showed the ANC had already missed out on holding onto five key wards in uMgungundlovu, one of KZN's 11 district municipalities.

Netizens rubbish ANC claims

Social media was abuzz with talk of the ANC's apparent fall from grace. Briefly News dived into the comments to bring readers all the notable commentary.

@LMakhetloane wrote:

"So they are not blaming poor service delivery?"

@philliuNonjoni2 said:

"Indeed. It is a low turn-out because people are tired of unfulfilled promises."

@Pale_Rider7 added:

"Unhappy ANC supporters will never vote for the opposition, they simply don't show up. Don't try and sugarcoat it."

@Sibhaha1 offered:

"The subtext thereto would be what do they attribute low voter turnout to? Put it in simple terms, why did their loyal voters not bother themselves to go out in their numbers & cement the occasion- as always been the case?"

Herman Mashaba's ActionSA prepared to enter into coalition with Democratic Alliance

In a recently published news story, Briefly News reported that ActionSA president Herman Mashaba made a stunning revelation on Tuesday, just one day after the local government elections.

The veteran politician announced that his organisation is willing to enter into a coalition government with his former party, the Democratic Alliance (DA).

However, Mashaba outlined some stiff conditions for the two parties to pursue this avenue, according to a News24 report.

The popularity the party garnered following its formation 15 months ago has become increasingly evident in the past 24-hour period as its made notable gains within the large metropolitans.

Briefly News understands ActionSA put on a strong display in Soweto, South Africa's biggest township.

Source: Briefly.co.za