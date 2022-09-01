The Patriotic Alliance (PA) has thrown its weight behind Operation Dubula's efforts to keep undocumented migrants out of South African hospitals

The political party joined the controversial anti-migrant organisation in a protest outside Kalafong Hospital in Atteridgeville

The Economic Freedom Fighter (EFF) was also present outside the hospital, hosting their counter-protest when the two groups came to loggerheads

TSHWANE- The Patriotic Alliance (PA) has again backed calls to deny undocumented immigrants the right to basic healthcare.

The party joined the controversial Operation Dudula as they picketed outside Kalafong Hospital in Atteridgeville on Thursday morning, 1 September.

As the day progressed, tensions intensified, and Operation Dudula members clashed with the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), who organised counter-protests defending the rights of economic migrants, EWN reports.

A disagreement broke out between the Red Berets and Operation Dudula. The EFF demanded the member of the controversial organisation leave the hospital.

The clash turned violent when Operation Dudula members went to fetch reinforcements. Upon their return, the controversial organisation beat EFF members with sjamboks and sticks. They even burnt their party flag.

New24 reported that police had to fire rubber bullets and stun guns to disperse that crowd.

South Africans react to the clash between Operation Dudula Members and the EFF....

South Africans took to social media to express their displeasure with the EFF.

@mzansi001 commented:

"Come 2024 it would be another COPE."

@Vusiwadj1 said:

"Not sure really why be physical on your own... this shows that civil wars can happen at any time in SA."

@thaboletlhabile added:

"Eff is so disappointing. Most of us just started distancing ourselves from it more especially since they put foreigners before South Africans. Since birth of this party I have been queueing hours to vote people who turned to be against their voters openly now."

