The warring between Congress of the people (COPE) factions intensified yesterday, 31 August, when a fist fight erupted during a media briefing

COPE leader Mosioua Lekota called the briefing to explain that his suspensions were illegitimate

COPE deputy President Willie Madisha apologise for the brawl, saying that it should have never happened

JOHANNESBURG - Congress of the People deputy President Willie Madisha has come out to apologise for a brawl that broke out during the party's media conference in Boksburg.

COPE's Willie Madisha has apologised for a physical altercation during a media conference to address factionalism within the party. Image: Jaco Marais/Die Burger

Source: Getty Images

The briefing was meant to clarify the growing factionalism in the party, but it was disrupted when three men claiming to be party leaders barged into the conference.

eNCA reported that Madisha said an apology was owed to COPE party members and the South African people.

The fistfight comes after warring factions of the struggling political party engaged in tit-for-tat suspensions when Madisha announced that Party leader Mosiuoa Lekota was suspended for sowing division within COPE.

Lekota retaliated by suspending Madisha and two other members. Lekota said that the statement announcing his suspension was illegitimate during the chaotic media briefing.

EWN reported that Lekota claimed his removal power would spell out the end of Cope entirely.

South Africans react to the media briefing fistfight

While some South Africans joked about the fistfight, others said it spelt out the end of COPE.

@777e764d426f40c commented:

"Bye bye Cope, it was nice having you around."

@llutladi joked:

"I'm not happy in the manner in which that fight ended up, it's not fair for a fight that is televised live on TV to last for 3 minutes. We want a rematch."

@nathanieltsutsa added:

"So COPE is not coping? ‍♂️‍♂"

