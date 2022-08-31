The Congress of the People media briefing regarding the party's president Mosiuoa Lekota's took a drastic turn

A few members of the political organisation stormed the press conference and attacked fellow members

South Africans were left baffled by the altercation that was aired on national television

JOHANNESBURG - The Congress of the People (COPE) president Mosiuoa Lekota's media briefing on Wednesday, 31 August, took a violent turn when a party member attacked one of the leaders.

Lekota called the media after his party decided to suspend him for being an ineffective leader earlier this week. A group of unidentified COPE members barged into the briefing and charged at one of the members who was seated at the table.

According to eNCA, the disgruntled members argued that Lekota had no right to address them because they no longer recognise him as the party's leader. The members accused Lekota and some members of the party of dividing the political organisation.

Newzroom Afrika posted a clip of the attack on Twitter which left many South Africans baffled that COPE members were fighting on national television.

South Africans react

@MashishiSekini said:

"Final nail. It's sad considering that this party was formed for a great purpose, but people like Shilowa destroyed it from the beginning and it hasn't recovered since. Lekota must just leave and retire from politics."

@Givencape said:

"I really understand what happening here; imagine you in a party of 5 people, then boom, you're 7. You have to question ghost members."

@ElliotNcube2 said:

"Black people fighting for positions and crumbs of political power and resources at the expense of their constituents, all the same all over Africa but the opposite in Europe, cry the beloved country."

