The Congress of the People (COPE) has suspended the party’s president Mosiua Lekota for allegedly dividing the party

The party initially asked Lekota to step down because he was no longer the leader he once was, but Lekota refused

COPE reported that Lekota was engaged in behaviour that extended beyond his role as a leader and inserted himself in the selection process of the party’s councillors

COPE has been rocked by a series of suspensions that started with Party leader Mosiuoa Lekota’s removal for his involvement in dividing the party. Image: The Times / Gallo Images

GAUTENG – The Congress of the People (COPE) has been rocked by tit-for-tat suspensions after the party suspended its leader Mosiuoa Lekota.

In a press brief held on Monday, 29 August, deputy president Wille Madisha announced that Lekota would be suspended for convening meetings to form parallel structures in the party.

Lekota has been at the party's helm for 14 years, but party members claim that the suspended leader is no longer a strong leader.

SABC News reported that Ekurhuleni Secretary Mxolisi Ntobela said COPE still has respect for the leader. Still, Lekota has violated the party’s constitution in addition to inserting himself in the selection of COPE councillors.

COPE spokesperson Dennis Bloem said that Lekota could have avoided the situation had he listened to the advice given to him by Bloem, Madisha and the secretary for election Mzandile Hleko.

News24 reported that Lekotas supporters within the ailing party criticised Madisha for the move and rubbished the president’s suspension.

In retaliation, Lekota and national chairperson Teboho Loate suspended Madisha, Bloem and Hleko.

Loate said:

“Any hallucinations by Wille Madisha and his clique must be dismissed with contempt.”

South Africans react to the series of suspensions that have rocked COPE

South Africans seem to find the tit-for-tat between party leaders hilarious. Here are some comments:

