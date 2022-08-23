The Economic Freedom Fighters held a press conference and called for the finance minister's resignation

Minister Enoch Godongwana is being investigated for the alleged sexual assault of a Kruger National Park masseuse

Leader of the EFF, Julius Malema said Godongwana's lack of accountability during Women's Month is a disgrace

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

JOHANNESBURG - Leader of the Economic Freedom Fighters Julius Malema had strong words regarding Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana. The minister is being investigated for the alleged sexual assault of a masseuse at the Kruger National Park.

Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema calls for the resignation of Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana. Image: @EFFSouthAfrica & Dwayne Senior

Source: Getty Images

Malema called for Godongwana to resign from his position. According to SABC News, the minister refuted the sexual assault claims in a statement. However, the EFF leader said Godongwana's lack of accountability during Women's Month is a disgrace.

The Red Berets held a press conference on Tuesday, 23 August, where Malema lambasted Godongwana. Malema said the finance minister added sexual harassment to his complete failure to manage the country's economy.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

He said South Africans are led by a government without regard for women. During the EFF presser, Malema said:

"The continued stay of Godongwana in office is a spit in the face of the 9 516 victims of rape, who opened cases at police stations between April and June 2022."

According to The Citizen, the EFF plans to continue pushing for Godongwana's resignation amid the criminal allegations he faces. He added that the minister is insisting on staying in his position despite having poor health.

South Africans react to Malema's remarks:

Mduduzi Khanyile said:

"Crime is a crime no matter what and we all must be treated equally in the eyes of the law. GBV is a major problem in our country no one and no one must justify that."

Johnson Drama Shongwe posted:

"In the UK, verbally abusing your partner as a Minister would force you to resign… but hey, we are in Mzansi."

Palesa Ngcobo wrote:

"This one wants everyone to resign."

Ls Ayat Soyana added:

"The step aside rule must be implemented. And whether he's guilty or not, that's for the courts to decide."

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana says he will not step aside, police probe sexual assault charge

In a related matter, Briefly News also reported despite being investigated by the police for sexual assault, Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana says he has no plans to step aside from his position.

He remains adamant that he was not involved in any inappropriate acts. Last week, a masseuse opened a case of sexual assault against the minister, claiming that he assaulted her in his hotel room.

Godongwana refuted the claims saying that he has never inappropriately touched, sexually harassed, or assaulted anyone, TimesLIVE reported.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News