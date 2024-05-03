South Africa's popular snake catcher, Nick Evans, has done it again, rescuing a black mamba in Westville

Evans' catch was not an easy one, as the snake hid in a leaf blower and refused to come out

The online community reacted to the post, with many applauding Evans for his great work

Nick Evans rescued a black mamba in Westville. Images: @Nick Evans/ Facebook, @MarieHolding

A well-known snake catcher, Nick Evans, has rescued a black mamba from a leaf blower in Westville, Durban.

According to a Facebook post by Evan, a gardener had seen a black snake in a shed on many occasions but thought nothing of it. On Monday, Evans was called to the rescue.

Upon his arrival that morning, he looked for the snake in the shed. He said the shed was relatively neat, and there were not many places where a snake could hide. He looked everywhere and also briefly looked at the leaf blower, but with no luck.

Evans gave up. However, the owner called him again in the afternoon, saying that they saw the snake again. The owner described the specimen as a black mamba. Evans came back to do another check in the shed.

"I entered the shed, but couldn't see the snake, or hear any movement. I checked everywhere. The last remaining place it could be, was in the leaf blower, which was on the top shelf. I lifted the leaf blower up. I've never used one, never needed one, so I didn't know how much they weighed, but it felt heavier than it looked.

"I put it on the floor, shone my JETBeam South Africa torch inside, and there was a very unhappy Black Mamba! In the pic below, you can see it opening its mouth at me- that means 'Go away', basically."

The snake catcher thought it would be easy to remove the snake from the leaf blower, but that was not the case. The unhappy 2.4-meter snake put up a fight, and Evans didn't turn on the leaf blower to prevent injury.

Eventually, the owner came up with a genius plan. He gave Evans a screw to unassemble the leaf blower so he could rescue the mamba. The plan worked, and the snake was successfully removed from the owner's property.

Nick Evans rescues black mamba in leaf blower

Netizens impressed by the catch

Online users flocked to the comment section, with many applauding Evans for his good work.

@Roy Griffin commented:

"I'm blown away well done Nick."

@Jeannie van den Heever said:

"Let that be a lesson to people who want those dreadful leafblowers! "

@Uthi Mboma KaMqhele shared:

"Lot of Mambas in the Westville area, and Durban areas but as much as these snakes are highly vernomous and deadly, there is not much mambas bite incidents unless I do not know."

@Selvan Naidoo was stunned:

"I'm blown away with this catch."

