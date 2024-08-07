A lady was not having it with Mr Price as she called them out, and people dragged her for it

In the clip, she showcased the phone stand she purchased from the store, and it gained massive attraction

Mzansi netizens reacted to the hun's footage as they flocked to the comments section to express their thoughts

A woman took to social media to showcase how she struggled with her phone stand, and the clip went viral.

A South African woman ended up getting roasted for calling out Mr Price in a video. Image: @milanruby

Source: TikTok

Woman calls out Mr Price over phone stand

One hun who goes by the TikTok handle @milanruby unboxed her phone stand, which she purchased from Mr Price for the world to see.

The young lady showed off all the parts that needed to be assembled. As the clip continued, she struggled to place the parts together, and she hilariously called out Mr Price, saying:

"Mr Price, Mr Price, you must know that some of us are not dating, so we can't do this. Like what am I supposed to do."

@milanruby left many people in laughter with her clip, and some roasted her. The clip went on to become a hit on TikTok.

Watch the video below:

People chime in the comments

South Africans reacted to the woman calling out Mr Price in the comments section, with many who poked fun at the hun saying:

Dude said:

"It's very important to play with toys as a child. Parents, please buy your kids some toys because, wow!"

Shotsww added:

"The way I started yelling, telling you how to do it."

Liciousweld commented:

"Next time, just read the manual."

ThatgurlLogan

"The way I got so mad saying "click it in" but you got it at the end of the day."

Quincy shared:

"This is so hard. I also struggled. Now I want to buy TV stand at decofurn but I know they’ll give it to me in pieces. Like what in the construction are they doing to us."

