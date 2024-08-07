A babe broke down the cost of building her house, and many online people felt her pain while some were amazed

The footage grabbed the attention of social media users, gathering loads of views, likes and comments

Netizens reacted to the stunner's clip as they flooded the comments section with heartwarming messages

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

A woman shocked many after she showed how much she has spent building her dream home in a video.

A woman unveiled the cost of building her dream home in a TikTok video. Image: @kwandie34

Source: TikTok

Woman breaks down the costs of building her house

One babe in South Africa gave her viewers a glimpse into the building process of her home, and some were impressed, while others were shocked.

The stunner, who goes by the TikTok handle @kwandie34, broke down the pieces of each material used during the building process and showed off each amount, shocking many people online.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

@kwandie34 spent about R65K on the house's roof. For hardware, she paid R8 500 in March and added another R3 400. In her clip, the woman also showed off various other payments she made concerning her home in a clip and boy, it was a lot.

The clip gained massive attraction, clocking loads of views, likes and comments.

Watch the video below:

SA is proud of the woman's success

The hun's clip touched the community, and many could relate to her struggles. They flooded the comments section with heartwarming messages, while some shared their own experiences.

Deli said:

"You have done so well; I have been there. It’s not easy. I roofing kuyanyiwa."

Ann shared:

"I have back pains from looking at this. I’m midway, and it’s the heaviest yet sweetest feeling ever. Well done, lover."

Wamkhulu wrote:

"Well done sthandwa sam, we are left with bathrooms. When someone asks how much we spent I never respond because wow."

kutala_s commented:

"Well done sis I know this yhooo but usebenzile."

Natalieramatladi simply said:

"Building has traumatised me."

Man builds dream home after divorce and financial hardships, video inspires SA

Briefly News previously reported that a gentleman shared his journey of building his home, which came with struggles and hardships.

TikTok user @kenny_018295 said it took him five years to build his massive home after his divorce. In the video, he showcased his beautiful house, which had a huge front yard and other incredible features.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News