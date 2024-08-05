A mother with seven children showed off her massive home, which wowed many people on the internet

The post gained a huge attraction on social media, generating loads of views, likes and comments

People were in awe of the woman's living space as they flooded the comments section with heartwarming messages

A woman showed off her stunning home in a TikTok video, which made rounds online and left many in awe.

A lady showed off her stunning home and seven kids in a TikTok video. Image: /@hlogi772

Single mom with 7 kids walks through beautiful home to find all her kids in her room

One lady inspired many people on the internet to opt for larger families after she shared a video of her walking through her gorgeous house.

The mom, who goes by the TikTok handle @hlogi772, walked through her stunning yet breathing home, which was neat and well-decorated all the way to her bedroom. As she arrived in her room, she found all seven of her kids, some sitting on the bed while others were standing as they spoke.

@hlogi772's video melted hearts online, gathering many views, likes and comments.

Watch the footage below:

Netizens are in awe of the woman's beautiful home and kids

The mother of seven's story inspired the online community. Many congratulated her in the comments.

Lebo Selepeee said:

"So many kids you’re blessed mama yho how I wish I can also have more kids."

Ngwana Oupa wrote:

"How I wish I had such a big family. Mara economy kaRamaphosa."

ThakgudiB commented:

I take a nap in my parent's bedroom, the feeling nje."

Bulie expressed:

"Important meetings are held at the 'head office."

Buhle shared:

"I love big families. The issue is the labour ward. I can’t go back there."

Single mom of 4 inspires Mzansi with her journey to building a 5-bedroom mansion

Breifly News previously reported that a woman took to the internet to showcase her journey of building her own dream house, which impressed netizens.

The lady who goes by the TikTok handle @khutjiekanyane is a force to be reckoned with. In a TikTok video, she flexed her huge mansion, which is under construction. @khutjiekanyane expressed that she was building a home with five bedrooms.

