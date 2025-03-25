“How Nice”: Mzansi Teacher Stuns Peeps With Unique Long-Lasting Edges Technique

An educator was thrilled with the plug her learner shared and took to social media to thank her

In the TikTok video, she unveiled the method of styling her long-lasting edges, which left netizens impressed

People reacted to the teacher's hook up as they flocked to the comments section to share their thoughts

A teacher in Mzansi has taken to social media to showcase her method of styling long-lasting edges, leaving online users invested in the woman's technique.

A lady in South Africa flaunted her unique method of styling her long-lasting edges. Image: @shezshez8

Source: TikTok

Woman shows method of styling long-lasting edges

The lady, who goes by the handle @shezshez8, took the opportunity to shout out her pupil for plugging her on the technique.

In the clip, the woman demonstrates her unique technique for creating sleek, defined edges that stay in place throughout the day. She begins by thanking her learner, who plugged her. She expressed that she uses Sunlight liquid with control edge gel and a fine-toothed comb or toothbrush to lay the edges with precision, which would therefore give you "long lasting edges," according to the woman.

She stated the following while taking to her comments:

"Start with sunlight liquid, apply a little bit then top it off with gel."

The video gained massive traction on the internet, gathering loads of views, likes and comments as many people priased the lady for her skill and technique, which they were eager to try out.

Watch the video below:

SA reacts to woman's edge technique

People took to the comments section to express their thoughts with some even sharing their struggles with styling their edges, asking for additional tips or alternatives. Others have noted how her approach differs from the common methods they've tried, making it a valuable learning experience for those looking to elevate their haircare game.

Nokuthula Lungile Mi said:

"Mina they advised me to use Aloe on my hair, and I'm extremely happy yazini our learners are darlings."

Bettymoloi867 wrote:

"Now I understand why I always find liquid sunlight in my daughters' room."

MaVeelakazi poked fun at the educator, saying:

"Teacher, bring schooled by a learner, how nice."

To which the teacher reacted by saying:

"We’re lifelong learners."

Angeleyes248 replied:

"Ama 2k lived this life before they know everything shem."

Lebzalady asked:

"Can you please show me the picture of the two? I love your hair clean and neat."

Thetokabo loved the lady's plug:

"Thank you for sharing the information."

BongiMofokeng shared:

"One learner was teaching me how to steal data from other teachers he actually did it for me."

Lebo was amused and crack a joke saying:

"And then when it rains bubbles will do wonders."

A South African woman flexed her method for styling long-lasting edges.

Source: TikTok

