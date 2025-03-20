A hun showed off her impressive body transformation which amazed many people on the internet

The post went viral on social media gathering loads of views, likes and comments on X

Netizens reacted to the lady's new body as they flooded the comments section to rave about her weight loss

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

One woman captured the attention of many people in South Africa after she flaunted her body transformation journey.

A lady showed off her impressive weight loss journey, which amazed South Africans. Image: Hlonilesedi

Source: Instagram

Woman flexes body transformation

The post which was uploaded on Twitter now known as X under the handle Hlonilesedi has garnered thousands of likes and sparked a wave of motivation among Mzansi netizens.

Hlonilesedi proudly showcases her remarkable physical transformation, which she achieved through consistent workouts and healthy lifestyle changes. Dressed in a sports bra and leggings, she flexes her toned muscles, clearly proud of the hard work that has led to her incredible results.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The young hun also included a side-by-side comparison of her progress, revealing how far she’s come from her starting point. While taking to her caption on X she said the following:

"My back is getting smaller here is some gym progress guys."

She also expressed that limiting alcohol consumption within her diet played a big role in her weight loss journey.

Take a look at the post of the hun's impressive transformation below:

SA Claps for woman's weight loss transformation

The lady's transformation journey has resonated deeply with South Africans as many people online took to the comments section to express their admiration. Others shared their own fitness stories and thanked her for motivating them to continue their workouts, while some praised her for showing that with time and discipline, anything is possible.

NtlezGP said:

"Congratulations...how did u do it? Also started in January but lost only 4kg so far, not much progress. I wonder what else can I do."

Mariposa was impressed:

"Incredible how long did it take? Mine has been sleeping."

Tracethestarz raved over the lady's stunning transformation adding:

"This is amazing."

Thendo Muloiwa expressed:

"I need to lock in like this but no savannas and sugar? You might as well say no oxygen too. Anyway keep it up Hloni, I'll sbwl from the sidelines."

To which the woman responded by saying:

"Lol that drink you mentioned is the reason why I looked like that in f1, it contributed a lot."

Tintswalo commented:

"Taking care of the only body that you have...good work my darling."

Upendo stated:

"I’m soo proud of your hard work my girl."

A woman flexed her stunning body transformation, which impressed many. Image: Hlonilesedi

Source: Instagram

3 Briefly News weight loss articles

A woman flaunted her weight loss transformation, sharing her before-and-after and adding that she achieved it through calorie deficit and exercise.

A young lady credited her weight loss to intermittent fasting, inspiring many social media users to give it a try.

A local babe showed off her toned body and shared a video compilation of herself exercising on the mini stepper machine, impressing many social media users.

A young woman posted an inspiring TikTok video showing her weight loss transformation which impressed many South African viewers.

Source: Briefly News