One young lady showed off how she lost weight in just three months, and netizens were shocked

The TikTok video unveiled the necessary equipment that she used to lose weight, and people were impressed

The video sparked comments from viewers who were both impressed and struggling with their weight loss journeys

A young lady took to her TikTok account and shared her weight loss journey with her followers.

A young lady unveiled her weight loss secret in a TikTok video and Mzansi was amazed. Image: @mokgadi.maake2/ Instagram

Source: TikTok

Woman shares how she lost weight in 3 months

A lady posted a clip on the video platform showcasing to her viewers how she lost weight in just three months, which amazed many people online. The footage shared by @mokgadi.maake2 shows the stunner on the mini stepper machine exercise, which she claims helped her lose weight.

The woman also stated in her comments section that she conducts her steps for 45 minutes to 60 minutes, six days a week.

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

The video of @mokgadi.maake2 captured the attention of social media users, generating over 278K views, thousands of likes, and many comments on TikTok.

The hun poked fun at herself while taking to her TikTok caption, saying:

"Becoming Mokgadi “SPRINTER” Maake."

Watch the video below:

People are shocked by the quick transformation

South Africans were stunned at the little machine's power as they rushed to the comment section to express their thoughts.

Thabile Pitinyane said:

"This looks painful"

To which she responded by saying:

"It’s not. It’s low-impact exercise."

Me.eey added:

"Posture posture posture."

Mandyy.ngcobo gushed over the woman, saying:

"Girl, you look so good I’m actually upset."

Kerissa asked:

"So you’re telling me if I get this all my problems will be gone?"

And the lady responded by adding:

"No. I’m merely sharing my journey &what worked for me: Stepping, together with healthy eating habits and consistency."

Buhlesmuva gushed over the woman's video, saying:

"Ai yo booooody BABA"

Young woman's astounding weight loss story leaves internet in awe

Briefly News previously reported that a young woman posted an inspiring TikTok video showing her weight loss transformation.

@aem.x posted an image of herself before her weight loss journey. The young woman was dressed in a yellow dress and appeared to be a bridesmaid in the photo she shared on TikTok.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News