“Death Was Knocking”: Woman Flexes 2024 vs 2025 Weight Loss Transformation

A woman took to her TikTok account to share with people on the social media platform her body transformation

She showed what she looked like in March of last year compared to what she looked like recently

Several online community members congratulated the woman on her accomplishment and determination

A woman wowed people with her year-long weight loss transformation. Images: @smooth.diary

Seeing a steady change in life takes willingness and perseverance to embrace the process. A woman who shared her weight loss transformation reflected on her dedication and determination that led to a happier and healthier version of herself.

Losing feels like winning

Using the handle @smooth.diary, a woman shared on her TikTok account what she looked like in March 2024 compared to March 2025. The comparison showed she had lost a lot of weight (she did not disclose), which she accomplished by portioning her food, consuming drink recipes and sleeping well.

The woman, who noted she wasn't done reaching her goal, told app users:

"I woke up on 17 March 2024 and said this was it. I made the decision to start over again. This was not my heaviest, by the way. This was my second phase, and I was still sick, battling different things."

She added in her post's caption:

"My motivation for weight loss is beyond how I want to look. I just wanted to live! I just tried again so all the sickness could leave me alone. I was miserable and felt death was knocking if I didn't make a change."

Check out the transformation in the TikTok video below:

Weight loss impresses the internet

The woman's body transformation video had thousands of people on the internet rushing to the comment section in awe. Some wondered how she achieved her goal, while others shared they were determined to take the same route.

Internet strangers were proud to see a woman's body transformation. Image: FreshSplash

Happy to see the change, @symplythoniaa said:

"You did that! I’m so proud of you."

@petra_nakiss wrote in the comment section:

"The most realistic one I’ve seen. Congratulations, stranger."

@_somtochukwu__, who was on the same weight loss path, told the public about their journey, writing:

"I started mine last week."

After congratulating the woman, @mimi030396 shared with her:

"I know how much hard work you put in there."

@baby.ofun gave the woman a thumbs-up and stated:

"Good job. You look so much younger."

@tretia.mlilo added in the comments:

"The problem is people want to lose weight overnight. They forget that this will take time and should be a permanent lifestyle. Patience is key, even if you lose 10kg in a year."

