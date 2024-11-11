Rachel Kolisi has been the talk of the town since the announcement of her divorce from rugby star Siya Kolisi

The former WAG recently shared stunning pictures of her rewarding body from grinding at the gym for six months

Social media users congratulated the lovely lady in a thread of 339 comments on Instagram

Rachel Kolisi might be facing an unfortunate period in her life, but her body is sizzling and ready for summer.

The mom of two shared stunning pictures of herself getting rid of her belly fat and toning her body on Instagram.

Rachel Kolisi shares hot photos on Instagram

The news of Mzansi’s favourite couple splitting shocked and devastated South Africans. Siya and Rachel Kolisi dropped an unexpected bomb when they announced their divorce.

Things have been scandalous on social media concerning the couple, but Rachel was too focused on bettering herself in the gym to pay attention to the noise. The former WAG shared that she started working out as a form of self-improvement and stayed dedicated to six months of grinding:

“I made an intentional decision 6 months ago to be as healthy as I possibly could.I listened to many podcasts about the gut microbiome and how it affects almost every part of my body, specifically, many podcasts about the gut microbiome and how it affects almost every part of my body, specifically my mental health.

"I did a @viome test via @nextbio_longevityhealth and it gave deep insight into what I should, and should not be eating. I’ve made really small changes in my eating and it’s had a huge effect on my energy, sleep, weight.

"I love working out. I love it even more than I ever have because of these guys. @mark_fitfreak They have pushed me to limits on days I didn’t even want to move. I’ve cried, shouted, laughed and thrown way to many F bombs with/at them.

"I love good vibes at a gym where everyone (except @chadpottierfitness ) minds their own beeswax and does their work. I started at @fitfreak_training in July this year, when I was super unfit and very injury prone. I’ve been training there 3-4 days a week, without a single niggle. It’s a great place to start if you’ve had a long break from working out.

"On a journey, and the goal never has been, and never will be to look a certain way, it’s to be the best possible version of myself, mentally, spiritually, physically and emotionally. Just one day at a time."

See the post below:

Mzansi reacts to Rachel Kolisi’s body transformation

Social media users loved seeing the mom of two in a good space physically, emotionally, and mentally:

@rezamitchley shared:

"Me too, I want to be the best I can possibly be! " after 30 years and I have found myself. It’s so empowering to take back your life. I would not have been able to do it without Jesus."

@varn_n commented:

"We all should look at exercise this way. Well done on not giving up."

@tammy_perfect_women was proud of Rachel:

"So proud of you. I'm a weight loss coach and I know this journey."

@bakedonline kept the lady motivated:

"Yes Rachel baby! You’ve been putting in the work."

