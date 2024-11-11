Miss South African Mia Le Roux has written a statement where she assured Mzansi that she is working hard

The beauty queen is one of the models competing in Mexico to win the Miss Universe 2024 title

South Africans sent kind words saying they are rooting for her and they are urging other people to vote

Mia Le Roux said she is working hard to win Miss Universe. Image: @mialerouxx

Our very own Miss South Africa, Mia Le Roux, receives all the love and support from Mzansi.

Mia pens message to supporters

Mia Le Roux is in the running to be crowned Miss Universe 2024. The event will be held in Mexico City on Sunday, November 17.

As the finale nears, Mia Le Roux penned a message to South Africa, assuring them she is working hard to win the title.

“It has been a jam-packed schedule but I have enjoyed seeing some of Mexico and how beautiful it is, experiencing some of its culture and meeting contestants from around the world. I am working hard but also taking the time to savour every moment and memory.

“I want to thank South Africans for their messages of support – it has meant the world to me, and I will be carrying all of you with me when I walk on the Miss Universe stage,” Mia said.

Fans hype Mia Le Roux ahead of Miss Universe pageant

Under her social media posts, fans have been giving Mia her flowers. Many noted that she has not been given much attention on various media platforms, but they are adamant about supporting her.

makhomadonsela exclaimed:

"Mia Le Roux embodies that strength as she represents us at Miss Universe. Here's to women breaking barriers and shining globally!"

nolo__le said:

"I love how we stopped worrying about MIA not being posted and focused on hyping her and voting. We will show her love on her account and Miss SA's account. I remember how I uninstalled Instagram for two days because I was mad she was not posted but quickly came back because I missed seeing her beautiful face on the accounts that matter."

mis_black_butterfly shared:

"I can't believe that I dreamt that there was a meet and greet of Miss Universe sana, and guess who was Miss Univers. Our very own Mia😍😢 I was so happy."

mulaudzi_livhu advised:

"Let’s go, purposeful Queen; let’s go, South Africa’s golden girl ❤️❤️❤️Fellow South Africans, let’s go extremely harder on voting this week. Let’s vote harder as our lives depend on it."

rapntsunde gushed:

"Just as I thought yesterday we were being fried and burning, and today we are literally on the coals, no pan or pot, and the heat is too much! Mia, you are definitely showing flames. I love you, queen."

Chidimma and Mia mingle in Mexico

In a previous report from Briefly News, Miss South Africa Mia Le Roux rubbed shoulders with Miss Universe Nigeria, Chidimma Adetshina.

They mingled with Miss Senegal in Mexico as they are competing for the Miss Universe title.

