Miss South Africa Mia Le Roux rubbed shoulders with Miss Universe Nigeria, Chidimma Adetshina

The two beauty Queen are in Mexico competing for the Miss Universe title, and they hung out with Miss Senegal

Supporters are pledging their support for the two ladies, while some are still pitting them against one another

Do not miss an opportunity to join FREE webinar by Briefly News. AI in Action: Practical Skills for Creative Professionals. Register here: https://corp.briefly.co.za/ai-in-action-workshop

South Africans are still not over the Chidimma Adetshina saga as they continue to root for Miss South Africa Mia Le Roux. A recent picture of the ladies has gone viral.

Mia Le Roux and Chidimma Adetshina posed for a photo together in Mexico. Image: @chichi_vanessa/@mialerouxx

Source: Instagram

Picture of Mia Le Roux and Chidimma goes viral

X blogger @MDNnewss shared a stunning photo of Miss South Africa, Mia Le Roux, Miss Universe Nigeria, Chidimma Adetshina and Miss Senegal, Mame Fama Gaye.

"Miss South Africa, Mia Le Roux, along with Miss Universe Nigeria, Chidimma Adetshina, and Miss Senegal in Mexico ahead of the Miss Universe pageant."

Netizens add their opinion on the viral photo

Some people had a lot to say as they picked out their faves. One netizen noted how uncomfortable Chidimma looked next to Mia, and it was probably because of the online tension between the two nations.

Here are some of the comments:

@Andie369_

"I can’t wait for that Mia girl turn to be done may this year go quickly."

@Miss_Hlu asked:

"Am I wrong for noticing Miss Senegal first before the other 2 ladies?"

@Katie_rosegold observed:

"Shame she looks uncomfortable. I hate that our anger was directed at this girl. I’m honestly rooting for both of them."

@Her__Hotness alleged:

"Struggling Miss SA trying to be relavant next to Chichi."

@Top_dawg15 claimed:

"Chidimma is so gorgeous than Mia."

@Twiggli argued:

"I still feel like they should have sent Nyeka. That chick has the height that would have been an advantage."

@mnm_meya shared:

"Chidinma looks better than that Miss SA."

@therealxolor praised:

"All the best to our Miss SA."

@NokwethabaN gushed:

"Mia is gorgeous, and whoever is in charge of her wardrobe is on to something, her dresses are 👌"

@Chris_Exfail stated:

"The average salary in niger is R900, Chidimma needs to work hard to improve it."

@_FANofMMA_ observed

"I love the class Mia is showing. She's not about this hater vibe the black ones are on. Ebile, the black ones aren't even supporting them because they're straight hating."

@nowhatsyourna10 joked:

"SA has two representatives at the Miss Universe. Just in case our starter fails, the bench warmer can finish the job 😅"

Supporters accused of trying to gain pity votes

In a previous report from Briefly News, Mia Le Roux's supporters were slammed after they apparently used her disability to gain public votes in the Miss Universe competition.

Le Roux faced bullying, including insults about her accent and intelligence due to her being deaf. Peeps reckon they are using this as a way to gain sympathy.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News