Chidimma Adetshina Successfully Completes Miss Universe Registration Amid Ongoing Fraud Case
- Chidimma Adetshina appears to be cruising nicely after completing her registration ahead of the Miss Universe pageant
- The beauty queen is at the heart of a fraud case involving her mother, but even that didn't alter her dreams
- Her supporters came out in numbers to show love and wish her well as she guns for the coveted title
Not even her fraud scandal could stop Chidimma Adetshina from realising her dream of becoming Miss Universe.
Chidimma Adetshina guns for Miss Universe title
As the world continues counting down to the anticipated Miss Universe pageant on 17 November 2024, Chidimma Adetshina is ready to fight for the crown.
The Nigerian beauty has been at the centre of an identity theft scandal involving her mother, but still manages to keep her head high amid the backlash.
Having recently been crowned Miss Universe Nigeria, Chichi has again defied the odds by successfully completing her registration for the Miss Universe pageant in Mexico.
This comes after the Department of Home Affairs revealed its plans to withdraw Chidimma and her mother's identity documents after they failed to respond to their letters:
"Day 8 : Done with fittings and registration."
Fans show love to Chidimma Adetshina
Netizens are moved by Chichi's story and striking beauty and wished her well in the competition:
successpropertymanagers said:
"Miss Nigeria's facecard never declines. So humble yet so powerful with an inspiring story; exactly what the universe demanded."
hotjessy1 encouraged Chidimma:
"Put yourself out there, queen. Always flaunt yourself because you have an army behind you."
kachi_chime taunted South Africa:
"See beauty, see class, no wonder South Africans are hating. Even they can’t beat her."
ntuiquindon gushed over Chichi:
"A breath of fresh air."
yayadoesitbetter posted:
"We are not worthy!"
nennyglow wrote:
"Exceptional, Chi. Bring the crown home, girl."
Chidimma Adetshina poses with Miss Universe Zimbabwe
In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to a photo of Chidimma Adetshina and Miss Universe Zimbabwe, Sakhile Dube.
While many netizens gushed over the ladies' looks, South Africans slammed Chichi over her identity theft saga.
Source: Briefly News
