Chidimma Adetshina's participation in the upcoming Miss Universe pageant is in doubt

This after the fraud investigation into her mother was launched, which also questioned Chichi's identity

Nevertheless, her Nigerian supporters have the beauty queen's back and are rooting for her to win

Chidimma Adetshina has not been named as a contestant for Miss Universe. Images: chichi_vanessa

The newly-crowned Miss Universe Nigeria, Chidimma Adetshina's participation in the upcoming Miss Universe pageant is still in doubt.

Will Chidimma Adetshina participate in Miss Universe?

After being crowned the 2024 Miss Universe Nigeria, Chidimma Adetshina is well on her way to representing Naija for the coveted Miss Universe crown, but will she get the opportunity?

She joined Miss Universe Nigeria amid outrage from South Africans who questioned her ability to represent Mzansi in Miss South Africa due to her surname, which sparked an investigation into her identity.

The Department of Home Affairs launched an investigation into the beauty queen's mother, who is suspected of having committed fraud to register her daughter at birth with a stolen ID.

Although her father is Nigerian, Chichi doesn't have Nigerian citizenship, which may cause problems as Miss Universe performs background checks to verify the hopefuls' identities.

Despite her recent crowning, Chidimma has yet to be named as one of the Miss Universe contestants.

Nigeria celebrates Chidimma Adetshina

As she guns for the Miss Universe title, Chidimma Adetshina has her Nigerian supporters fighting her battles and rooting for her to win:

john_alhassan said:

"I pray she wins; I am interested in South Africans' reaction. The drama of her rise to fame can't just end in Nigeria."

nemezie54 wrote:

"We are ready for her."

successgroupng declared:

"She will always have our support as one of us. We pray for her to win."

Meanwhile, others were sceptical and continued to question Chidimma's identity:

IfeanyiOfoha asked:

"Why are you fielding a girl who has a questionable nationality to represent Nigeria?"

Icon_Ayodeji accused:

"You rigged the competition to favour her, simple."

