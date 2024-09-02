Chidimma Adetshina finally broke her silence after winning Miss Universe Nigeria

The beauty queen sent a message about her win, saying it was not only a victory for her but for everyone who stood by her side

Supporters showed love to Chichi and congratulated her on her victory, while others continued to question her win

Chidimma Adetshina says winning Miss Universe Nigeria was a dream come true. Images: chichi_vanessa

Chidimma Adetshina finally spoke out after coming out on top in the Miss Universe Nigeria pageant.

Chidimma Adetshina speaks on Miss Universe Nigeria win

After being crowned Miss Universe Nigeria 2024, Chidimma Adetshina was overcome with emotion when she spoke about her victory and the challenges she faced along the way.

The controversial beauty queen, who is still under investigation over her mom's alleged fraud case, was invited to participate in the concert after dropping out of Miss South Africa, a move that sparked controversy nationwide.

As she celebrated her win with her supporters, Chichi stood firmly on her hopes for inclusivity and acceptance after facing prejudice over her identity.

Taking to her Instagram page, the Nigerian beauty spoke on her vision of African unity and peaceful co-existence:

"Let's break down the barriers that divide us. Let’s foster a continent where every African can move freely without prejudice, pursue their dreams, and contribute to the growth and prosperity of our great continent. This crown is not just a symbol of beauty; but a call to action."

Peeps react to Chidimma Adetshina's win

The masses congratulated Chichi on her victory, saying even the haters couldn't stop her from winning:

mrucee_official said:

"Anyone that says haters aren't needed in life never saw you. You used their hate and stones to build a duplex."

november_kennedy showed love to Chidimma:

"When they were trying to destroy you, but they ended up fixing your path to stardom! Congratulations, @chichi_vanessa, you’re African, and you deserve to be treated equally."

collyplexus wrote:

"The next Miss Universe!"

klichynails declared:

"God's favourite child."

Meanwhile, others questioned Chidimma's win, saying the other contestants were robbed of a fair competition:

molujo17 claimed:

"Miss Rivers was robbed."

stephanie_de_marelle criticised Chidimma:

"Where were you when the others were doing their castings? You arrived before the start of the green light; you could have presented yourself next year. You came to break up the work that the others have been doing for months."

_black_southafrican said:

"Lol, it was given, not earned. Is that how things are done in Nigeria? Do you have to commit fraud to win? What a joke."

_beajulie posted:

"Nigerians are gonna give her the crown out of pity and clout; she did not deserve the crown."

Mia Le Roux congratulates Chidimma Adetshina

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared Mia Le Roux's message congratulating Chidimma Adetshina for winning Miss Universe Nigeria.

The Miss South Africa winner also expressed her excitement to compete alongside Chichi for the coveted Miss Universe title.

