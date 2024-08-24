Chidimma Adetshina asserted continuing fighting for her identity in a radio interview, expressing she felt appreciated in Nigeria

The Ex-Miss SA finalist's sentiments come as Home Affairs continues its citizenship investigation, now alongside the Hawks

Online users added their voices to the extended saga, with some casting aspersions while others took a different stance

Former Miss SA finalist Chidimma Adetshina had a mouthful to say during a radio interview.

Former Miss South Africa (SA) finalist Chidimma Onwe Adetshina is in Nigeria, competing in the Miss Universe Nigeria beauty pageant as Miss Taraba.

The 23-year-old model has since been making headway, garnering a lead in the competition ahead of next weekend's finale.

Chidimma Adetshina asserts 'fighting for identity'

After arriving in Nigeria earlier this week, Adetshina expressed excitement about exploring her Igbo-Nigerian heritage.

With the massive media interest in her in the country — aside from being a pageant finalist — her interviews have delved into her experiences in SA.

Home Affairs recently announced it could cancel her ID and passport as investigations into her citizenship continue.

This comes amid an identity probe after the department said there was prima facie evidence suggesting that Adetshina's Mozambiquan mother had committed identity fraud in 2001.

The South African reported that while Adetshina's identification had not yet been cancelled, her future travel could be restricted.

Against this backdrop, Adetshina said she was "fighting" for her identity in an interview on Rhythm 93.7FM Nigeria.

"My name has brought awareness into [inclusivity and diversity]. But I wouldn't want it to be seen in a negative light ... I'm still fighting for my identity.

"I don't want us to live in a society or community where we're sidelined or excluded because of our diverse backgrounds. I want us to be included, celebrated, appreciated, loved, and accepted.

"I'm not only representing myself [on the Miss Universe Nigeria platform], but many who see themselves in me," said the model.

Home Affairs citizenship investigation

Regarding the Home Affairs probe into Adetshina's parents, the department said two officials have been identified as being involved in identity forgery since it launched its investigation at the beginning of this month.

One official previously died, while the others were still being investigated.

The department has since visited Adetshina's mother — whom officials issued with a Promotion of Administrative Justice Act letter — and the woman whose identity was allegedly stolen.

Home Affairs is pursuing legal advice in the probe against Adetshina's parents, jointly with the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation unit (Hawks).

Mzansi chimes in again

Enthused X users chimed in on the latest in the saga, with some blaming her parents for the mess while others advocated for her apparent dual nationality.

@GI_Irvin wrote:

"Her parents really messed [up]."

@Rassie181 said:

"Proud Nigerian, we agree. But proud South African? That's questionable, and where did your Mozambiquan 'proudness' go? You were only a proud Nigerian and Mozambiquan until South Africans noticed the exclusion of the SA flag."

@sili_me added:

"'Fighting for my identity'. Isn't that ironic? Imagine the 23-year-old whose identity was given to Chichi."



