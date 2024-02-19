The Gauteng Department of Education discovered that the Primrose primary school shooting suspect allegedly planned the attack

The Grade 7 child shot his principal and he was allegedly planning on shooting other educators too

Residents in the country shared their thoughts on what the consequence should be for the boy

The Department of Education in Gauteng learned that the little boy who shot his principal in Primrose, Ekurhuleni, was planning more attacks. The country was concerned about the mental state of children in schools.

Primrose learner allegedly planned shooting

The revelation came after the 13-year-old grade seven learner shot his principal and was arrested for attempted murder. According to TimesLIVE, the MEC of Education in Gauteng, Matome Chiloane, revealed that the school staff told him he had targeted his class teacher, principal and deputy principal.

He had gone as far as starting a WhatsApp group with his friends where they allegedly planned the attack. He claimed that the boy intended to shoot the principal in the shoulder and the head.

Chiloane added that the boy was allegedly motivated by the punishment he received at home after the teachers reported his poor performance at school. His father was also arrested and charged with the negligent safekeeping of a firearm.

South Africans share concerns about the incident

Netizens on Facebook gave their views on what happened and what they thought should happen to the boy.

Ayesha Young said:

“They’re getting younger and younger.”

Nozinga Thithiba wrote:

“He has to go. He’s a danger to other pupils as well.”

Frederic Mwebe suggested:

“Phones must be prohibited from school premises.”

Monyela Fridah wrote:

“Take him to juvenile prison. He has no business whatsoever to be behind the four walls of a school.”

Tiani Shivuri remarked:

“How are we as a country?”

Albert Hermais added:

“Gangsterism is real in schools. Many a schoolboy and girl become dropouts at schools and are joining gangs, especially in the Cape Flats where this is a norm.”

