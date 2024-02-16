A grade seven learner allegedly shot his principal in a school in Primrose, Ekurhuleni

The incident happened after the principal allegedly ordered him and other learners to do some schoolwork

Educational Psychologist Professor Kobus Maree told Briefly News that psychologists are needed to unpack the cause of violence in schools

Netizens were shattered and lamented the lack of discipline among schoolchildren

An Ekruhuleni primary school learner was arrested after allegedly shooting his principal. The principal was taken to hospital, and the 13-year-old boy was charged with attempted murder.

Pupil shoots principal in Ekurhuleni

According to TimesLIVE, Briefly News reported that the incident occurred at the Primrose Hill Primary School in Primrose, Ekurhuleni. The incident happened when the principal noticed some learners sitting in the foyer. He allegedly told them to do some schoolwork in their workbook. The pupil reportedly said something, but the principal did not hear what he said.

Cops and security chase him

The learner allegedly accosted the principal near the staff room and reportedly shot him. The little boy then allegedly ran out of the school with the gun still in his possession. A private security company in the area joined the South African Police Service in chasing the young boy, who was found almost a kilometre from the crime scene.

Psychologists are needed, professor tells Briefly News

In discussing school violence with Briefly News, educational psychologist Professor Kobus Maree said that schools must tackle the root causes of violent incidents.

“We need to find out why the learners behaved the way they behaved, and for this, we need psychologists. We cannot leave this to the educators. The government can also provide funding and involve individuals, psychologists and psychiatrists who can explain the underlying reasons and develop strategies,” he said.

SA was horrified by the shooting

South Africans on Facebook were horrified by the incident.

Judy King asked:

“How is it possible to get a gun onto the premises of a school? Where are we going as a society? Incidents like this were unheard of when I was at school.”

Shane Gunner Pretorius remarked:

“This is what we get because we are not allowed to discipline our kids anymore.”

Festus Marumo said:

“A very sad story.”

Raindrop Dropson Jeff Jefferson pointed out:

“Our kids have no morals anymore.”

Bongani Mabuza observed:

“Things fall apart.”

Learner stabbed to death in Ennerdale

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that a student stabbed another learner to death in Ennerdale, Johannesburg.

The incident was believed to be gang-related, and it happened outside of Oakdale Secondary School between two children who were members of different gangs.

South Africans mourned the loss of the student and were saddened by the condition of violence in schools.

