Two boys got into a fight at Oakdale Secondary School in Ennerdale, and one of them died while the other went to hospital

It's alleged that one of them stabbed the other and fatally wounded him while he was taken to the hospital

South Africans blamed the government for letting lawlessness creep into schools

Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Johannesburg, South Africa, covered police investigations and court cases at Daily Sun for over three years.

Parents mourned the lack of discipline after two Ennerdale learners fought and one was stabbed to death. Images: Paul Bradbury and Mindful Media

Source: Getty Images

Two schoolboys from Ennerdale, Johannesburg, got into a fight. One of them stabbed the other and killed him. South Africans lamented the lack of discipline in schools.

Ennerdale schoolboys fight fatally

According to TimesLIVE, the fight was caused by gangsterism. It's believed that the two boys were members of different gangs and from other schools. The grade 10 learner allegedly stabbed the victim, who was in grade eight, and he was also injured. The Gauteng Department of Education dispatched psychologists to assist those who watched the fight.

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

South Africans point finger at the government

Netizens on Facebook believed that the learner stabbing another learner was the government's fault.

Brent Swanson said:

"Lack of discipline. Since teachers have not been allowed to discipline kids, they have become like this."

Adam Jonas added:

"The government gave them rights. I don't know. Kids got no respect at all anymore."

Mbalenhle Sibanyoni added:

"The government must be very happy about this situation, and they must celebrate also."

Elizabeth Madotlhare wrote:

"Gangsterism and school fights were always there, but strict rules and teachers nipped it in the bud. Parents must look for signs. Search school bags and their rooms if the child is involved in ill-disciplined activities. Go to school and find out about your child."

Veno Goonaseelan added:

"Our children are not safe even in schools."

Gugulakhe Dlamini pointed out:

"In my school days, we were routinely searched for weapons, and there weren't as many mishaps. Today it's forbidden and said to violate the children's right to privacy."

Grade 12 Limpopo learner allegedly murders fellow pupil at matric camp

Similarly, Briefly News reported that two matriculants from Limpopo got into a fight, and one of them beat his fellow learner to death.

It's alleged that the suspect struck him on the head, and he died as a result of the injuries he sustained from the blow.

South Africans were devastated by the death and passed their condolences.

Source: Briefly News