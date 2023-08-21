An educational matric camp turned into a tragedy for Mpirwabirwa Secondary School pupils

A fight between two learners led to the death of one of the pupils, William Ngoepe after he was struck in the head

The Department of Education in Limpopo has deployed social workers to the school to offer psycho-social support

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News launched a YouTube channel Briefly TV. Subscribe now!

MOKOPANE - The Mpirwabirwa Secondary School in Limpopo has been struck by tragedy after a Grade 12 learner was reportedly murdered by a fellow pupil.

A fellow pupil allegedly murdered a Limpopo matric pupil at a school camp. Images: Stock Photo & Deaan Vivier

Source: Getty Images

Matric learner killed while on school trip

In a statement issued by the Department of Education in Limpopo, Willem Ngoepe was on school matric camp with other learners when another student struck him in the head on Thursday, 17 August.

The next day, Ngoepe died as a result of the injuries he sustained due to the head blow.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

According to IOL, Ngoepe and the other learner were fighting when he was stuck with an object.

The department's spokesperson, Mike Maringa, says a team of social workers will be sent to the school to offer psycho-social support to the learners on Monday, 21 August.

The department has also sent condolences to the Ngoepe family for the tragic loss of their son.

The alleged murder has been reported to the police for further investigation.

South Africans saddened by tragic death of matric learner

Elizabeth Blanche said:

"Is there really no place where children can try to be kind and loving towards one another? Why must violence be the centre of it all"

Joseph Manana said:

"Condolences to the family and the school. May his soul rest in peace."

KM Ngwepe said:

"May his soul rest in peace."

Tshepo Seodisa said:

"May his soul RIP and condolences to the family."

Grade 11 student stabbed to death during fight

Briefly News previously reported that violence and disorder have infiltrated South African schools. This after a 20-year-old Free State learner was stabbed to death in Rocklands on Tuesday, 22 November 2022, in what authorities believe is a gang-related feud.

According to the Free State Department of Education spokesperson Howard Ndaba, the incident occurred when a violent fight broke out between a group of boys.

The brawl escalated when the Grade 11 learner was brutally stabbed. Ndaba added that the boy was rushed to a nearby clinic. However, the 20-year-old succumbed to his wounds while receiving medical treatment. Ndaba said the matter had been handed over to the police, News24 reported.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News