The liquor curfew In Limpopo has been put on pause for the time being pending the court's official decision about the law

There were cries from entertainers in Limpopo when their business was affected by the law restricting the sale of alcohol to certain hours

Some South Africans on social media shared their thoughts about the latest development in the Limpopo liquor curfew

LIMPOPO- Professionals in entertainment based in Limpopo can breathe a sigh of relief as the liquor curfew law was lifted temporarily. It is the only province that was affected by a liquor curfew.

Briefly News reported that the provincial government aims to stop the sale of alcohol after midnight. The latest developments on the curfew law left South Africans curious about why Limpopo is the target.

Limpopo liquor curfew temporarily void

Briefly News reported that the local government wanted to restrict the sale of alcohol late into the night due to gender-based violence reports. The latest in enacting the law is that it has been set aside while the court deals with whether or not it should be in place.

Limpopo entertainers celebrate liquor curfew lift

Sunday World reported that the chairperson of the Limpopo Artist Movement, Mphoza Mashabela, hopes that the court will make a judgement in their favour. He explained that the new deal would affect their business and kill the industry, and he also wanted to know why it is only Limpopo.

SA discusses the Limpopo liquor curfew

Online users had questions, including why Limpopo is the only province affected. Read what people had to say in a post below:

Rofhatutshedzwa Arnoldinho Mash said:

"Whoever came with stupid idea should be committed to a mental institution. Churches also shouldn't be allowed continue with their services after 12."

Nombulelo Simelane wrote:

"Why now, maybe it was gonna spread throughout the country abantu bayabuphuza utshwala hle."

Genesis Kwinda commented:

"Yeah..why in Limpopo only? Is it only in Limpopo?"

