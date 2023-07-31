A TikTok video of a woman asking for help for her neighbour created a chain reaction of kindness throughout Mzansi

The nation not only donated what she asked, but they gave the poor young man food, garments and electricity

Netizens who witnessed this were touched by the spirit of Ubuntu that emanated in the post

PAY ATTENTION: Have you recorded a funny video or filmed the moment of fame, cool dance, or something bizarre? Inbox your personal video on our Facebook page!

TikTokkers saved the day by donating food, clothes and electricity to a poor young boy living in Malamulele, Limpopo. Image: @rishilecraftyshoes

Source: TikTok

South Africans bought clothes, food and electricity for a struggling Limpopo boy who boiled his water with fire to go to school.

The young man's neighbour shared a passionate plea on TikTok and cried for the nation to help the teenager who struggled each morning.

Kind neighbour cries on TikTok for netizens to help struggling boy

@rishilescraftyshoes posted the viral video, which trended at over 600K. The video left many South Africans chopping onions and moved to help the young man.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

The high schooler is based in Green Farm Village in Malamulele, Limpopo. According to the neighbour, the young man wakes up every day and makes a fire to boil water. The young man could not endure the struggle and reached out to his neighbour for help. His neighbour, in turn, posted the video.

Netizens donate food, clothes, electricity to poor high schooler in the villages

The response to the video was overwhelming. In subsequent videos, Rishile Mabasa, the neighbour, shared his living conditions and the extent of his poverty. He only had one pair of trousers and two school shirts. South Africans asked for his clothing sizes, meter number and a bank account to send him money.

With the donations he received, his kind neighbour bought shoes, toiletries, shoes, socks, a kettle and a bucket to boil water in. Mabasa then shared a video of him wearing his new shoes and socks for the first time. In a recent video, she posted his meter box, and the comment section flooded with electricity units from netizens that bought electricity for him.

The young man got more than he requested as they bought him new clothes and got himself a new haircut. They also bought him groceries. Watch the video here:

South Africans chop onions in the comment section

Netizens were tearing up at the fantastic South African donations in the comment section. They also encouraged his neighbour to stick by him.

Candice Maqwati said:

"Never leave him. Make sure he also does his school work, and he progresses."

Maiden Mphahlele tearfully commented.

"He will never forget you!"

The_Flower09 was touched.

"I love this side of TikTok. Ubuntu."

Khomo82 remarked:

"We are becoming a better nation."

Gikile Elizabeth added:

"You truly are a blessing to this boy."

EFF leader Julius Malema begs for donations, Mzansi trolls him

In a similar video, Briefly News reported that Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema asked the nation to donate to the political party.

The EFF CIC posted a video where he was pleading with Mzansi to give the party donations.

Netizens, however, roasted him and said he wanted to use the money for luxuries.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News