A Dinokeng Game Reserve employee, Johannes Matshe, was fatally attacked by three lions while walking at night

The vigilant reserve fencing team found the 30-year-old's remains on Monday morning

Pictures of his dismembered body parts were sadly shared on social media

JOHANNESBURG - An employee at Dinokeng Game Reserve was tragically mauled by three lions.

A Dinokeng Game Reserve employee was eaten by three lions on Sunday night. Images: Stock Photos

Employee eaten by lions while walking at night

According to News24, 30-year-old Johannes Matshe was reportedly killed while walking at night on Sunday, 13 August. Pictures of Matshe's dismembered body parts were shared on social media, with some people believing he was a poacher.

According to the reserves' spokesperson, Hartogh Streicher, Matshe was trying to navigate the reserve on foot.

He explained that no one is allowed to walk at night because lions are nocturnal predatory creatures and can't differentiate between a person and prey.

Streicher said they first learned about the lion attack on Monday morning after the vigilant reserve fencing team stumbled upon what looked like human remains.

Lions to be euthanised

According to IOL, the company that owns the reserve, Dinokeng Game Enterprises (DGE), has applied for a permit to euthanise the three lions at the Gauteng Department of Agriculture and Rural Development and Environment (GDARDE).

DGE chairperson Michael Daymond says they are deeply saddened by the incident and have sent their condolences to the family.

Mzansi weighs in on the tragic death

Barbara Nell said:

"People are so silly walking around. Unless it was a poacher, it’s so tragic and sad!"

Dimpho Chweneyagae said:

"RIP, bro, hope your family gets comforted amid this tragedy."

Feel Good Friday said:

"He was a real soldier that died with his boots on... fighting to change his home situation "

Zubayda Abrahams said:

"What a horrible way to die."

