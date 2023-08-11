A video shows a lion inside someone's house, and many people had theories about how it got there

The giant king of the jungle was indoors and looked like he was ready to go exploring in another room

Netizens were enthralled, and the video went viral as many people thought it was a terrifying sight

A video of a lion went viral on TikTok. Peeps thought the lion was scary after it entered the frame.

A TikTok video shows a lion clawing at a door inside a house. Image: @kingfushi

Source: TikTok

The video of the lion at someone's door received more than 200 000 likes. There were also thousands of comments from people who had hilarious commentary.

Lions looks scary at door

A lion in a video by @kingfushi looked like it was in someone's corridor. A video shows the massive beast trying to enter.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

TikTok users speculate about lion

Many people imagined what they would do if they saw the lion on their security camera. Netizens had jokes and stay insisted that they would have been scared out of their wits. Others thought the lion looked like it could be a pet

movietips said:

"Imagine you opened the door to check who's knocking."

MichaelsZoe wrote:

"When your hungry pet lion knows where the bedrooms are, I mean where the pantry is."

Chez joked:

"Open the door."

jpliez.69 noticed:

"See how he looked at the camera it's staged."

vickyhendrix137 wondered:

"Is that not your lion? Lol."

Animals clashing go TikTok viral

Many people are fascinated when they see animals out in the wild. People were impressed when porcupines protected their young from a predator.

Elephant stops by for breakfast at family's house in the Kruger National Park

Briefly News previously reported that some foreigners perceive Africa as just one big jungle where animals roam the streets freely with no control.

Well, after seeing a now-viral video of an elephant stopping by for breakfast at a family's house, they may be convinced that South Africans live among wild animals after all.

A video posted on TikTok by @cliffafrica shows a large elephant peeping its head into a kitchen door of a house said to be in the Kruger National Park, which offers a wildlife experience that ranks with the best in Africa.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News