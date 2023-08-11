A video of a man attempting to escape a police van in broad daylight has gone viral on social media

In the video posted on TikTok, the man can be seen checking the coast as he stands at the opened door of the vehicle

South Africans were amused by the man's great escape and responded with banter in the comments section

A man made a run for it when he saw the opportunity to escape a police van. Image: @tsitsichiumya/TikTok

Source: TikTok

A video of a man escaping a police van has left South African netizens both amused and utterly dumbfounded.

The footage posted on TikTok by @tsitsichiumya shows the man crouched at the wide-opened door of the van, ready to jump out as he checks the coast.

The man recording the video from another car can be heard sighing in disbelief, LOL.

"Vereeniging is a blockbuster," the video was captioned.

Man's police van escape has Mzansi cracking jokes

In true Mzansi fashion, netizens couldn't help but poke fun at the video, cracking jokes at the man's bold stunt.

immaculate commented:

"Mara since you vaccinated South Africa is not make sure ."

Bronwyn Samuels reacted:

"Guys, what episode are we on!?."

HER wrote:

"The disbelief in the laugh."

Gloria Amanda said:

"I thought this was a picture ."

West West268 replied:

"Constable forgot to lock the door ."

Oh, Lesedi replied:

"The cameraman’s defeat ."

M Notrem said:

"This sound has too much potential ."

Source: Briefly News