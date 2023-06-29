An unbelievable video shows the moment criminals got away from police officers who left them unguarded

A SAPS when was holding two suspects who escaped with terrifying ease in the middle of a city center

The video posted on TikTok shows that people simply watched as the criminals got away from police

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Wonder video shows that two men found a way out of a police van. In the video, the men who were at the back of the police car managed to squeeze out.

A TikTok video shows two men escaping SAPS after being left in a van. Image: @leekedam

Source: TikTok

The video showed their daring escape with many Witnesses watching and got over 60,000 likes. Many people commented on how unbelievable the scene was.

2 suspects bolt from police officers' car in TikTok video

A video by @leekedam shows how suspects were apprehended and got away from police officers easily. In a video, one of them climbed through a gap at the bottom of the van door and then helped his friend do the same. Watch the clip below to see others watch a crime in progress:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Mzansi discusses 2 suspects' flawless escape plan from police car

Many people are often disturbed to see criminal activity. This video was different as some found the suspects' teamwork funny.

user8699392957810 raved:

"Camera man you did a very good job.."

Gorbachev01123 commented:

"South Africa is a planet of its own."

mel wrote:

"Only in South Africa!"

jacklineagengo3 added:

"If this is South Africa I swear they are related to Kenya. we are close cousins."

refiloe1390mosa remarked:

"Next bathi police are not working."

Hope joked:

"He's a responsible citizen who ensured that the little damage was taken care of before bolting."

“Aibooo”: Man escapes police van in standstill traffic, footage has SA tripping

Briefly News previously reported that you think you’d only see a swift convict escape in movies, right? While Mzansi never fails to surprise. The footage captured of a detainee escaping a police van in broad daylight and standstill traffic.

Crime is a major problem in Mzansi, and things just do not seem to improve. When a detainee manages to set himself free while a bunch of people are watching, without anyone saying or doing anything, you know it is bad.

Twitter user @vocalAngel101 shared the video showing a man wiggling his way out of the back door of a police van. It looks like he must have kicked it from the inside, just enough to worm his way out.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News