2 Men Escape SAPS in TikTok Video, Bystanders Watch As Alleged Criminals Break Out of Police Van
- An unbelievable video shows the moment criminals got away from police officers who left them unguarded
- A SAPS when was holding two suspects who escaped with terrifying ease in the middle of a city center
- The video posted on TikTok shows that people simply watched as the criminals got away from police
Wonder video shows that two men found a way out of a police van. In the video, the men who were at the back of the police car managed to squeeze out.
The video showed their daring escape with many Witnesses watching and got over 60,000 likes. Many people commented on how unbelievable the scene was.
2 suspects bolt from police officers' car in TikTok video
A video by @leekedam shows how suspects were apprehended and got away from police officers easily. In a video, one of them climbed through a gap at the bottom of the van door and then helped his friend do the same. Watch the clip below to see others watch a crime in progress:
Mzansi discusses 2 suspects' flawless escape plan from police car
Many people are often disturbed to see criminal activity. This video was different as some found the suspects' teamwork funny.
user8699392957810 raved:
"Camera man you did a very good job.."
Gorbachev01123 commented:
"South Africa is a planet of its own."
mel wrote:
"Only in South Africa!"
jacklineagengo3 added:
"If this is South Africa I swear they are related to Kenya. we are close cousins."
refiloe1390mosa remarked:
"Next bathi police are not working."
Hope joked:
"He's a responsible citizen who ensured that the little damage was taken care of before bolting."
