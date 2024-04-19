A happy Checkers Sixty60 driver showed that people can enjoy themselves while at their workplaces

The gentleman was captured in a TikTok video jamming to upbeat music while waiting for the traffic lights to turn green

The online community reacted to the clip, with many loving how the guy enjoyed himself at work

A Sixty60 delivery guy happily jammed to upbeat music while on duty. Images: @Bloomberg, @LukaTDB

A Checkers Sixty60 driver had the time of his life at the traffic lights, dancing to upbeat music.

A TikTok video uploaded by @seanreece_ shows the Sixty60 driver stopping at the traffic lights with his delivery bike next to a car blasting music. The guy wasted no time pretending he wasn't enjoying the upbeat music. He moved his body to the beat.

The TikTok user loved the man's vibes and jokingly said that someone was waiting for their order while he was dancing. The TikTokker also acknowledged how the guy was feeling the music.

"He was feeling it."

Sixty60 driver jams to upbeat music

Watch the entertaining video below:

The video entertained netizens

The video garnered over 62k likes, with many online users enjoying the Checkers Sixty60 driver's vibe.

@Shakamaps wrote:

"The song fits nicely with the hustle the guy is doing."

@Botlale Moloto commented:

"This song is legendary.... I don't blame him."

@user6818214015845 laughed:

"Only in south Africa ."

@SekaVuyi related:

"The track hits differently, I understand why he is dancing ."

@Pattern Design Studio shared:

"❤Let's enjoy our work guys theres too much stress in life especially if you’re serious about everything."

@MacGyver said:

"At some point we have to be happy even things are not going accordingly."

@TL Leburu asked:

"Was he supposed to skip the traffic light? "

Woman hilariously wears Checkers Sixty60 onesie

In another story, Briefly News reported about a woman who squeezed into a Sixty60 outfit.

A lady wore the Checkers Sixty60 onesie in a hilarious TikTok video, leaving South African online users with a good laugh. In the clip uploaded by @uncnsoredlele, she can be seen standing and striking a pose for the camera in her Sixty60 outfit. The woman was even carrying Checkers paper bags to match her fit.

